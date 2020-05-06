The most recent proposed design for a new county jail features one main structure with expansion capabilities and options for conference space.
John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants described five different plans for a new proposed Jackson County Jail during a work session with the county supervisors two weeks ago.
Supervisors said they are considering an expandable design because it has the potential to lower the price of construction without limiting future possibilities.
The new jail plan, which has been neither finalized nor approved, features a 30-bed facility that would be built at the corner of East Maple and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The county bought that property for $75,000 from A. J. Spiegel.
Under the proposed plan, the cell area would be built with an unfinished upper story that could house an additional 12 inmates for an estimated cost of $6.2 million.
The facility would provide a minimum of eight classification separations – a feature the existing jail does not offer and which has contributed to it failing multiple state inspections during the last few years. Other deficiencies state inspectors have found at the current facility include musty smells, poor lighting, safety and security issues, and others.
“There’s just so much that can go wrong in that facility,” Hansen said of the 104 S. Niagara St. jail.
If this jail plan advances, supervisors plan to break the project down into separate pieces for the sake of financial flexibility.
One option includes completing the upper story to house an additional 12 inmates, bringing the total inmate capacity to 42. That would cost an estimated $343,000, Hansen said, bringing the total jail cost to about $6.5 million.
Another option features a multipurpose training and conference area that would cost an estimated $140,000.
The total jail project, including both optional pieces, would cost about $6.6 million.
By bidding the finished upper story and conference area as alternate projects, the supervisors could reject those plans yet move forward with the jail, Hansen explained.
The supervisors quickly dismissed two other options that would have added two more cell blocks and expand jail capacity by another 24 beds.
“We need to get the main building built” and bid the others as alternates, Hansen told the supervisors.
Supervisor Jack Willey agreed and said he hopes to hold the third bond referendum Sept. 8. This date has not been set but is the only date a special election can be held this year.
The county must issue general obligation bonds to build a new jail because it does not have money to pay for such a facility. Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued. The public measure requires 60% voter approval.
In August 2018, a bond referendum to build a new 36-bed jail fell short, garnering only 52.5% approval.
A second bond referendum, for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million, failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval.
If voters approved the project this year, the project could open to bidders in January or February 2021. If a vote does not pass until March, bidding would be delayed until October 2021, Hansen said.
Other considerations
Hansen next will put together a cost analysis comparing the fees the county incurs by housing its own inmates vs. putting them in jails elsewhere. At times Jackson County must send inmates elsewhere due to lack of space or required separation, jail officials said.
Holding inmates elsewhere typically costs more, Hansen said. He also noted that many county jails are choosing not to accept out-of-county inmates right now.
“We’re going to travel further and further away if we have to ship (inmates) out,” Hansen told the supervisors. County jails “want the good people, they don’t want the bad people.”
According to Hansen’s preliminary figures, Jackson County pays about $240 round trip for an inmate to stay in the Dubuque County Jail. For a round trip to take an inmate to Marshalltown, the county pays about $441.
If Jackson County’s jail closed and no new one was built, the county still must have a building to hold and transport its prisoners as they are being processed.
Jackson County Jail statistics
• The jail holds an average of 11-12 inmates per day. The jail is rated to hold 11. The jail is considered at maximum capacity when it is three-fourths full (eight inmates).
• Average Jackson County inmate stay: about 13 days.
• Jail population by gender: 21% female, 79% male
∫ In 2019, 567 people were booked into the jail, an increase of 123 people — or 28% — from the year before.
∫ At any given time, about 40 people were sentenced to serve jail time but had to wait due to lack of space in the facility.
2019 statistics provided by John Hansen, Midwest Construction Consultants.
