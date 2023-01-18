Each and every year, when old man winter finally gets around to dumping enough snow for the plows to come out for the first time, there seems to be a problem.
And the problem isn’t about the snow plows, but instead about those who do not pay attention to the parking rules during a declared ‘snow emergency.’
This was part of a brief discussion at last Monday’s Bellevue City Council meeting when Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder reported that his officers had issued more than 100 municipal infractions ($10 parking tickets) to those not moving cars and trucks during the first big winter blast in late December during the 2022 holidays. While there wasn’t all that much snow (about 3 inches versus the 6 inches predicted at the time), the wind and bone-chilling cold that came with made for a precarious situation, and of course, city crews also had to do their best to remove the snow from city streets.
“They can’t do a very good job of snow removal when cars are parked along the street,” said Schroeder, who noted that most of the parking tickets issued were in the downtown area of Bellevue. “A lot of people called and complained about getting tickets, and said they didn’t know anything about the snow emergency rules, which have been in place for a long time.”
Schroeder noted that the City of Bellevue Snow Emergency rules are published in the Bellevue newspaper, broadcast on KMAQ and shown on the local access cable channel.
“While some people just don’t seem to read and listen to their local news outlets (like they should), people can also sign up on the Jackson County Emergency Notification System to receive alerts directly to their phone,” said Schroeder. “When a snow storm comes, and citizens don’t follow the ordinances, it’s our job to enforce the law and that’s just the way it is.”
Of course, Schroeder said after the first snowfall (and the first round of tickets), most local folks catch on to the rules quickly, and the number of infractions drop dramatically. Still, there are some that just keep breaking the rules.
He also told council members that he feels Bellevue’s current $10 fine for parking is too low, and as a result, it leads to some people opting to pay the fine, rather than move their vehicle.
Schroeder said that a parking ticket was set at $5 per ticket in the 1980s and 1990s, but was increased to $10 in the early 2000s. He originally requested the city to increase the cost of snow emergency parking tickets to $25 as outlined in proposed ordinance No. 473. However, after more discussion with his officers and others, Schroeder requested the council to consider increasing all parking tickets across the board.
“An increase for all parking fines would simplify the process rather than having different fine amounts for different time,” he said.
Following a brief discussion, the council agreed to raise all parking fines from $10 to $20. A new ordinance to that effect will be drafted by City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth and voted on at the January 23 council meeting.
SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RULES IN BELLEVUE
For those who do not know, when a snow emergency is declared (usually when snowfall of 3 to 8 inches are forecasted), vehicle owners must follow the rules set forth in the City Code.
On odd days, those who park on the street must move their cars to the ‘odd side’ of the street (north and east). On even days, vehicles should park on the even side of the street (north and east). When the snowfall ends and streets are plowed parking goes back to normal.
In the Bellevue business district downtown, the snow emergency rules that vehicles cannot be parked on the main road (Riverview) from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. or where signs are posted, unless the snow has stopped and the street has been plowed. Those who can’t find off-street parking are directed to park in the Municipal Parking Lot down by the river.
Those with questions about parking may contact Bellevue City Hall at 563-872-4456 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.