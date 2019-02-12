Another 5 inches of the white stuff fell on Bellevue Monday night and Tuesday morning, resulting in more shoveling and a few other mishaps. A semi tractor-trailer slid off into the railroad tracks on Second Street just before noon Tuesday. City crews used the big loader to push the truck down to the Water Street crossing where it finally drove out. Look for more on the continuing winter weather woes in the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 13°
- Heat Index: 21°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 13°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:57 AM
- Sunset: 05:31:39 PM
- Dew Point: 11°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. High 22F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. High 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mangler trial: friends testify
- Mangler trial: defense makes argument
- Mangler trial: jury deliberating
- Mangler trial: DNA expert testifies; no court today
- School vote set April 2
- More snow brings traffic troubles
- Murder Trial
- Jury selection begins in Mangler trial, will continue Tuesday
- Mangler trial: jury selected, opening arguments Wed. morning
- Subpoenas reveal brief glimpse of coming trial
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.