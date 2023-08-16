Eleven paved intersections in Jackson County may get additional lighting under a state program aimed at improving roadway safety.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week approved applications to the Iowa Department of Transportation Safety Improvement Program (TSIP) for destination lighting at the intersections.
Destination lighting is intended “to identify an upcoming intersection. It does not light up the whole intersection,” explained Todd Kinney, the county engineer.
One aim of TSIP is to improve safety at roadway sites with a crash history.
Kinney and his staff reviewed the crash history of paved road intersections for the past five years and used this information and daily traffic counts to complete the applications for TSIP funding.
The applications also took into consideration what space was available at each intersection for wooden light poles or breakaway light poles, he said.
Breakaway light poles are specially designed to break off and fly over a vehicle that strikes the them, minimizing danger to the vehicle’s occupants.
Opioid settlement funds discussed
Jackson County is working on putting procedures in place to disburse and account for money from National Opioid Settlement Funds that the county is receiving via the state auditors’ office.
The county has received $110,160 so far as part of a nationwide settlement on opioid lawsuits brought by states against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors including McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.
While the county does not know the amount its future settlement payments will be, the money must go toward specific uses.
Julie Furne of the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) said, “we are going to be weeding ourselves through this for a while.”
Supervisors approved several requests Furne made to use part of the settlement money, including $3,745 for life skills curriculum for freshmen and sophomores in Bellevue and Maquoketa Middle School students.
They also approved $2,282 for duty gloves, which are needle and bite resistant, for law enforcement officers in the county, and reimbursement for up to four boxes of naloxone, containing two doses each. Naloxone is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of an opioid overdose.
Company’s loan request approved
Supervisors approved a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) request from Midwest Legacy Beef in rural Jackson County. RLF is a lending program created to assist local companies by providing gap financing on approved projects.
Midwest Legacy Beef is currently purchasing and selling bulk dog food and wants to purchase equipment that would allow them to package smaller quantities so they can reach individual users.
The three owners: Jason Haynes, Danny Smith, and Troy Sieverding will be required to contribute $53,500 (about 18%), along with personal securities. The loan will be at 6% interest for 10 years.
In asking supervisors for their approval, Matt Specht, community and economic development director with the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA), noted that the Jackson County RLF committee has approved the request.
Property owners get extension
Zoning Administrator Lori Roling and her assistant Ruth Eltrich brought more requests for extensions to clean up property in Leisure Lake.
Property owner Ben Bennett appeared with a personal request for extensions on five separate properties. He said he is trying to sell the properties and agreed to notify the buyer that the nuisances will need to be addressed within the proper time period.
Supervisors agreed to extensions until Sept. 30 for Dalsing & Ahlers; Klauer; Hartman; and Burkhart/Cornish. Schwenker said he wants people to have a plan with an end date and to show continued progress.
In other business:
nSupervisors approved a low bid of $96,463 from S2 Construction of Bellevue for a culvert replacement on 33rd Street northwest of Miles.
The bid is higher than expected and would likely eliminate a second culvert replacement elsewhere, Kinney said.
nApproved a low bid of $89,342 from River City Paving of Dubuque for hot mix asphalt re-surfacing of 33rd Street west of Maquoketa near the golf course. The work will take about eight days.
nApproved a request from Iowa State University to do some work in a road right-of-way. ISU staff will install a fish telemetry device on a pier of the Rockdale Road bridge to “sense fish travel,” according to Kinney.
The sensing device is inside a 3-inch piece of PVC pipe which will be strapped to the pier and would not be a burden to the bridge, Kinney said.
