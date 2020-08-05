The Community Foundation of Jackson County continues to make grants to nonprofits working on the front lines of the pandemic through its Disaster Recovery Fund, announcing five new awards. To date, 11 grants totaling $21,009 have been awarded.
“We are grateful to all those who have come forward to help and continue to do so as the crisis wears on,” said Mary Jo Gothard, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Thanks especially to Mathy Construction/River City Paving, which gave a very generous gift of $10,000 to the Disaster Recovery Fund. Their donation was instrumental in getting our work started.”
The five nonprofits most recently awarded grants are:
Bernard Rescue Unit - $756 - Safety supplies for ambulance and volunteer staff
Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading - $890.40 - Family fun activity supplies for the drive-though fair
Jackson County 4-H Exhibition - $2,500 - Safety and cleaning supplies for youth and volunteers participating in the event
Marquette Catholic Schools - $2,500 - Touch-free faucets for elementary and daycare rooms
Sacred Heart School - $2, 500 - Electronic tablets and cameras for teaching remotely
The Foundation board is working with a grant committee that includes representation from the Maquoketa Ministerial Association, Human Service Agencies and the Community Foundation of Jackson County to make awards that first address the economic and health needs of those most impacted by the outbreak.
Gifts can be made online to the fund at dbqfoundation.org/jacksondrf. Checks made out to Jackson County Disaster Recovery Fund may be dropped off at the Maquoketa State Bank walk-up teller window (north entrance of main bank) or drive-through teller window at the MSB West Side Office location.
They also can be mailed to the Community Foundation of Jackson County, P.O. Box 645, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
To apply for a grant, visit dbqfoundation.org/jacksondrf or contact Mary Jo Gothard at 563.588.2700 or maryjo@dbqfoundation.org.
The Community Foundation of Jackson County was established in 1982 as the Maquoketa Area Foundation to help individuals throughout Jackson County impact on the communities they care about. In 2012, it joined the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque as an affiliate foundation.
