Within the next 20 years, the Jackson County Jail could hold an average of 17 to 34 inmates.
In that same time, the county could pay an estimated $6.85 million to house 11 inmates (the current jail’s daily average) out-of-county if the current jail closes, John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week.
Armed with more inmate data and cost analyses regarding its deficient jail, the supervisors must decide if holding a third bond referendum this fall provides adequate time to educate the public about plans for a new jail.
They must make the decision by July 24 — the last day the supervisors can give notice to the county auditor to schedule a special election on Sept. 8. Sept. 8 is the only day this year that a special election can be held per state code.
The supervisors have said they want the public to vote on the issue this fall. However, they said a few questions loom.
Is there enough time between now and Sept. 8 to wage a countywide information campaign?
Can they hold public information meetings about the jail and draw enough public turnout in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic?
Should they delay the referendum until after the general election and a new sheriff is elected Nov. 3?
Supervisors Chairman Mike Steines wanted to ponder those questions before making a decision.
“We need to discuss it more,” Steines said.
Supervisor Larry McDevitt noted concerns about the current facility.
“There’s always a chance something’s going to go wrong over there (at the jail),” McDevitt said.
Jail project background
The proposed jail features a building with expansion capabilities and options for conference space. That proposal, which has been neither finalized nor approved, features a 30-bed facility built at the corner of East Maple and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa.
Under the plan, the cell area would be built with an unfinished upper story for an estimated cost of $6.2 million.
The facility would provide a minimum of eight classification separations – a feature the existing jail does not offer and which has contributed to it failing multiple state inspections during last few years. Other deficiencies state inspectors have found at the current facility include musty smells, poor lighting, safety and security issues and others.
Under tentative phasing options, the supervisors could later complete the upper story to house an additional 12 inmates, bringing the total inmate capacity to 42 and the estimated jail cost to about $6.5 million.
Another option features a multipurpose training and conference area.
The total jail project, including both optional pieces, would cost about $6.6 million.
The county must issue general obligation bonds to build a new jail. Because taxpayer dollars are used to repay bonds, 60% voter approval is required before the bonds can be issued.
An August 2018 bond referendum to build a new $6.9 million, 36-bed jail fell short, garnering 52.5% approval.
A second bond referendum, for a jail expandable to 74 beds and costing about $6.5 million, failed in August 2019. It received 57.5% approval.
Inmate numbers, operating costs
Last week, Hansen presented inmate projections and operating expenses to the supervisors, who requested the additional information.
“I feel a 30-bed jail is not out of the realm of what you need,” with space and plans for possible future expansion, Hansen said.
Based on jail data, county law enforcement made 766 arrests in 2019. Of that total, 199 were released within 24 hours and 567 (432 men and 135 women) were admitted into the jail. That marked a 3% uptick in female prisoners — prisoners which the county jail cannot house because it lacks proper separations.
The current average daily population in the jail is 11. The jail is considered “at capacity” with 8 inmates and “at max capacity” with 11 inmates. The jail has housed up to 26 inmates at one time. Some 41 jail sentences are still to be served, but the people cannot serve them due to lack of space, Hansen explained.
Projecting 20 years into the future, the average daily population may be between 17 and 34 inmates, Hansen said.
Jackson County now has nowhere to put an inmate with COVID-19, Hansen noted. There is no containment area in the existing facility.
Some county residents had suggested closing the jail and sending all inmates out-of-county. Jackson County already sends some prisoners elsewhere, and in fiscal year 2018-19, that practice cost taxpayers about $68,242.44, according to county data obtained by Hansen.
“I’d sooner see our dollars stay in the county,” Steines said.
Using that data, Hansen estimated county jail housing expenses of about $6.85 million over 20 years if the county closes its jail — and that’s on the low side, he noted.
The cost of the proposed jail ranges between $6.2 million and $6.6 million.
Even if the county closed its jail, it must maintain a facility for booking and inmate transport, as well as at least two people to staff that facility at all times, Hansen said. He noted that the new jail would require the same number of staff as is required now.
According to Hansen’s estimates, the county pays about $20.40 each day to feed, clothe, and house inmates. This does not include a labor cost, which confused Supervisor Jack Willey.
“Why would you not calculate labor costs” into the daily fee, Willey asked Hansen.
He replied that the county jail would employ the same number of staff whether there are 11 inmates or none.
Hansen and architect Rick Weidener expect construction costs to increase next year as well — by perhaps as much as 5% to 10% due not only to inflation but to the pandemic and various suppliers closing because of the virus.
The supervisors will continue to discuss dates for a jail bond referendum. If not in September, the next available date would be in March.
