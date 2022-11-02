A Monmouth man who possessed firearms as a prohibited person was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
John Lee Ralston, 55, received the prison term after he pleaded guilty May 18 to possessing firearms as a prohibited person.
Evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that on Jan. 15, 2021, law enforcement officers searched Ralston’s home and discovered two firearms in his bedroom and drug paraphernalia throughout his house.
That same day, Ralston gave a urine sample that tested positive for controlled substances, including methamphetamine, according to court records.
Ralston has a prior federal felony offense for possessing firearms as an unlawful drug user. He has four other felony convictions and one serious misdemeanor conviction for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.
Ralston was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Ralston was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment; he must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Ralston is being held in the U. S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Devra T. Hake and Assistant United States Attorney Emily Nydle and investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and officers with the Jones County Emergency Response Team.
