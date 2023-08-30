What lives only eight months, migrates over 2,000 miles, and spends the winter in Mexico? It’s the monarch butterfly. Learn about the monarch butterfly’s life cycle and their migration to Mexico with Jackson County Conservation Staff in September.
Monarch tagging programs will be held Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa; and Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa.
Following a short presentation, participants will head out to the prairie to catch monarchs and participate in a citizen science project to place stickers on the butterfly’s wings to help researchers learn more about their migration. Nets will be provided. Programs are free and all ages are welcome.
Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.