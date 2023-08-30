Monarch Tagging

What lives only eight months, migrates over 2,000 miles, and spends the winter in Mexico?  It’s the monarch butterfly. Learn about the monarch butterfly’s life cycle and their migration to Mexico with Jackson County Conservation Staff in September.

Monarch tagging programs will be held Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Maquoketa; and Saturday, September 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa.