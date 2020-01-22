Ana D’Acquisto asked Jackson County to consider the medical challenges of her premature twins in snowplowing.
The family lives on a gravel road near Brush Creek outside Andrew. The road past their house usually isn’t plowed until around noon.
D’Acquisto addressed the supervisors Jan. 7 after sending a form from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to the office of county engineer Clark Schloz. The request asks that “if the family notifies you at any time of a problem/crisis, please respond on the prearranged, priority basis.”
Much of the conflict before the supervisors centered on the phone call between D’Acquisto and Schloz. D’Acquisto said that Schloz implied that her children were not a priority.
“I did not tell her that I didn’t care about her kids,” Schloz said.
D’Acquisto characterized Schloz’s response in a phone call between the two as “insensitive.” Schloz said that he didn’t have the authority to change the county’s snowplowing ordinance on his own.
According to the ordinance, emergencies that would re-direct a snowplow should be verified through 911 or law enforcement.
“This could be life or death in a matter of moments for my children,” D’Acquisto said. “They’ve been through enough.”
Schloz said that situation could balloon if others with medical conditions ask for priority consideration in plowing.
The supervisors voted unanimously to “put the request into a written statement.”
“We’re here, and we’ll make a decision,” said supervisor Larry McDevitt, after Schloz and D’Acquisto each addressed the board.
“We’ll try to accommodate the best we can,” said supervisor Mike Steines.
“That’s all we’re asking for and all the sheet was asking for,” D’Acquisto said.
Last Wednesday, officials said that a spare county truck would be sent to that area.
