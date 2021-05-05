The Mollie B and the Squeezebox show scheduled for May 14 at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa has been canceled.
Mollie B currently is not touring and the show has not been rescheduled, according to a press release from Ohnward. Those who purchased tickets for the show may exchange them for any upcoming show.
The next scheduled show at Ohnward will be the Cash and Cline royalty tribute show at 7 p.m. June 19. The show features Benny Wheels as Johnny Cash and Lori Gravel as Patsy Cline.
Advance tickets cost $22 for adults, $13 for students. At the door, adult tickets will cost $25 and $15 for students.
A limited number of tickets will be sold for this show, and all COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact executive director Richard Hall at (563) 652-9815 or email director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
