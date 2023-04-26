BELLEVUE’S VINTAGE TRACTOR ENTHUSIASTS, including Dave Scheckel, Bear Sieverding and Marty Sieverding used their vintage tractors and old moldboard plows to plow the field along the golf course road in Bellevue, which is owned by Mary Lou Griebel. According to Scheckel, the plowing is an annual event at various locations around the area, as “a way to get together and have some good old fashioned fun.” He said the group of 14 different drivers and tractors plowed about 60 acres in about three hours. Pictured above left is Marty Sieverding plowing with his 1975 International 966.  The term ‘moldboard plow’ describes an implement that cuts soil, lifts it, and turns it at least partly upside down by means of a curved plate, or moldboard. The concept of the moldboard plow goes back a long, long way. The precursor to the modern moldboard plow was invented by Thomas Jefferson, of Virginia around 1790. By 1814 he had them cast in iron, and they soon became known throughout North America. In 1837 John Deere invented the modern moldboard plow, in Grand Detour, Illinois, using smooth, self-cleaning steel for the moldboard rather than cast iron. By 1847 the company was manufacturing more than 1,000 plows per year, and his Moline Plow Works factory was producing 75,000 per year by 1875. This basic design is still being manufactured today, although with numerous improvements.