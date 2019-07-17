Lester Moeller of Preston will celebrate his 85th birthday Friday, July 26, 2019, with his family.
Lester was born July 26, 1934, in Miles to Fred and Lillian Moeller. He married Alice Scheper on March 1, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. They observed their 60th anniversary earlier this year.
Lester is now retired from farming. Being a jack-of-all trades, he enjoys keeping busy by doing some farming chores for neighbors, working on tractors and around home in the gardens or the flowers.
Lester and Alice have five children: Leon, deceased; Carmen of Davenport, Bruce of Florida, Pauline Putman of Texas, and Paul of Preston. He has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 413 N. Simpson, Preston, lowa 52069.
