St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 909 Park Ave. in La Motte will host a drive-up mobile food pantry on Saturday, June 19, in partnership with River Bend Foodbank. Distribution begins at 9 a.m. and continues as long as supplies last.
The event is open to anyone in need of food assistance. Those coming to the food pantry are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before distribution, and to remain in vehicles. Volunteers will load pre-boxed food for each household directly into trunks.
