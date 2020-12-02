St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus will host a drive-up mobile food pantry on Saturday, December 5, in partnership with River Bend Foodbank. Distribution begins at 9:15 a.m. and continues as long as supplies last. The event is open to anyone in need of food assistance. Those coming to the food pantry are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before distribution, and to remain in vehicles. Volunteers will load pre-boxed food for each household directly into trunks or truck beds.