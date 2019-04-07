As of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 the Mississippi River reached 20.31 ft here in Bellevue. The highest level recorded in recent history was 23.51 ft on this day in 1965.
The predicted forecast shows the river gradually receeding beginning this afternoon, around 1 pm. The 7-day weather forecast calls for rain today, as well as Wednesday and Thursday this week which could affect the river levels further if significant amounts of rain falls.
