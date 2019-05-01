The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commision, which oversees the Great River Road, conducted its quarterly meeting in Bellevue a week ago Monday.
The group chose Bellevue because historical records reveal that this is where the scenic byway was established with the help of businessman and inventor Joe Young back in the late 1920s.
The 15-member group, which includes Bellevue’s Barb Besch, conducted a business meeting at Bellevue City Hall, then enjoyed lunch at Second Street Station, which was followed by a tour of the Young Museum.
“We enjoyed a great meeting in Bellevue,” said Besch. “The usual quarterly business meeting was held at the Bellevue City Hall where we welcomed five guests to the meeting. After lunch at 2nd Street Station the board visited the Young Museum which was the highlight of the day.”
Friends for the Preservation of Bellevue Heritage members Susan Lucke and Laura McCool greeted the group at the museum. Lucke led a tour of the museum and showed the commission members artifacts attesting to Joe Young's importance to the establishment of the Great River Road.
“Members reluctantly left the museum to finish the business meeting,” said Besch. “Many of the members commented on the beauty of Bellevue and were impressed with our town.”
Joe Young’s GRR Legacy
In 1926, Joe Young was named first president of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway Association and led decades of work to have the national tourism route along the river run through Bellevue and other eastern Iowa river communities.
On August 22, 1952, Young, then 80, was named “president emeritus for life” of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway Association. A week later, at dedication of the first segment of the Great River Road at LaCrosse, Wisconsin, he was named “Honorary Member of the Mississippi River Parkway Planning Commission.” This multi-state national commission today comprises 10 state MRPPCs to oversee the Great River Road and its links to by-ways in five states, the entire system covering almost 3,000 miles.
In September 1953, Joe Young’s efforts for Iowa and Bellevue were realized with announcement that the east central segment of the GRR in Iowa (still called the Mississippi River Scenic Highway) would run from Dubuque to Clinton, through Bellevue, incorporating highways 52 and 67. Collection materials await curating to reveal even more insight into his decades of work for the GRR.
