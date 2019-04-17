The National Mississippi River Parkway Commision, which oversees the Great River Road, will hold its quarterly meeting in Bellevue where the scenic byway was established with the help of businessman and inventor Joe Young back in the late 1920s.
The 15-member group, which includes Bellevue’s Barb Besch, will conduct a business meeting Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at Bellevue City Hall, then enjoy lunch at Second Street Station, followed by a tour of the Young Museum at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting at City Hall is open to the public, while lunch and tours of the museum, are private.
