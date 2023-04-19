Officials say the Mississippi River could crest close to 20 feet in the coming week and is now under a flood warning for sections of Dubuque and Jackson counties according to the National Weather Service.
The river was about 14.5 feet Sunday morning in Bellevue, where flood stage is 17 feet. The river was expected to top flood stage by Friday, April 21, in Bellevue.
volunteers to help with sandbagging
The city of Sabula is looking for volunteers to sign up for sandbagging and levee patrols ahead of projected Mississippi River flooding.
When the river levels exceed 19.5 feet, the city must start sandbagging and patrolling the levees around the clock. The current river stage is 15.53.
At this time, the city is looking for volunteers to sign up so everyone can be ready. Please call city hall at (563) 687-2420 or stop in to sign up.
Residents also are asked to pump water from thier sump pumps out to the street at this time.
