The relentless Spring flooding continues for much of the area, including Bellevue as the river level sat at 20 ft as of 10 a.m. today (4/26/2019) and is expected to rise to 20.6 ft by Saturday (4/27/2019) evening before beginning to tapper down once again.
The Municipal Parking Lot and boat ramp remains closed as waters rose back up this week.
Please use caution when you encounter a flooded road way, being sure to turn around and find a new route.
We will continue to update the community as water levels change and hopefully recede back to safe levels. You may also check out "Local Forecast" section for flood warning/watches and daily forecasts.
Follow us on "Facebook"and "Twitter" for real-time updates!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.