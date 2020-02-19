The 100th year celebration of Iowa State Parks is officially here! There is no better way to celebrate than visiting the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. During the Month of March join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Friends of the Mines of Spain in a game to find our sneaky friend J.D. the Gnome as he travels around the park hiding in four places unique to the Mines of Spain.
Want a hint as to where he might be located? Check out the Mines of Spain Facebook Page for clues posted each week. Lucky individuals who find him, take his picture and send it in a direct message through Facebook will be entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the month!
