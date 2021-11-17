Milton and Patricia Cornelius of Andrew will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 20, 2021.
The former Patricia Bahr and Milt Cornelius exchanged wedding vows Nov. 20, 1971, at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew.
They will observe the occasion with their family.
They are the parents of Philip, Nathan (and Kristin), Noah (and Danielle). They have six grandchildren: Elijah, Jayden, Ryan, Lauryn, Avery and Benson.
During their working years the couple owned and operated M & W Hardware in Andrew until 2004 and the family owned the Andrew Telephone Company until 2007.
Now retired, Milt keeps busy having built a house and is still doing electrical work. He enjoys reading and always has projects.
Patricia enjoys planning travels, antiquing, gardening both vegetables and flowers, and most of all her grandchildren.
