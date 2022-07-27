Jackie Miller from Jackson County, was awarded the Jackson County 4-h Alumni 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony on Sunday, June 5 in Ames.
Ninety-five Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $124,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony. Over 454 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
4-H has developed Millers’s interpersonal skills since being involved and engaging with others. It also taught her the importance of a strong work ethic, getting involved, and to embrace the process of serving others.
Miller is a graduate of Maquoketa High School and has been serving as an intern for both the Sentinel-Press and the Bellevue Herald-Leader this summer.
In the fall, Miller will attend Iowa State University to study Agriculture Communications.
“When I reflect on how my 4-H experience has helped me throughout my high school experience, the most significant one is how my interpersonal skills evolved,” says Miller.
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Jackson County 4-H Alumni Scholarship is a $500 scholarship given to one student each year and is endowed by the Jackson County 4-H Foundation.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership and communication.
