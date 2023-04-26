It’s been a tough stretch over the past three years – especially for nursing homes – not only in the Midwest, but across the nation. Since March of 2020 when the covid pandemic turned things upside down, care centers and nursing homes have battled illnesses, staffing problems and other issues that hit many places hard.
But here in Bellevue, it’s a bit different story, as Mill Valley Care Center is getting things ironed out and Sunrise Villa is even considering an expansion of the assisted living side of things.
At the annual meeting of the Riverview Development Corporation, the local entity that created and built Mill Valley nearly five decades ago, new Board President Mark Mueller of Bellevue told shareholders last week that while it’s been a tough time over the past few years, that things are stabilizing and even looking positive in some areas.
“People have asked me, ‘when is Mill Valley going to close?’” Said Mueller. “The fact is that we are not going to close, and we want people to know that. While there are issues with staffing and other aspects, we are working all that out and are constantly assessing how we can make things better.”
And while Mill Valley Care Center is stabilizing on the other side of the pandemic, Mueller said there is an abundance of positive news at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living.
“Sunrise Villa is full, with a waiting list, and we are even exploring the option of building another assisted living facility or possibly adding on to the current facility,” he said.
Mueller said he and shareholders are keeping an eye on another assisted living expansion project currently underway in northeast Iowa to get a roadmap and cost assessment.
“So to be fully transparent with our shareholders and the local community, we want to dispel any rumors and have no intention of closing either Mill Valley or Sunrise Villa,” said Mueller. “We will also be looking for more community involvement this year, and with the official end of the emergency pandemic declaration ending in May, we hope things can get back to normal with staffing and community engagement.”
As well as a new board president in Mark Mueller and a new Administrator Lenae Sieverding onboard, Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa will soon mark a milestone, as the facility nearing is 50 years as a part of the Bellevue community.
The 68-bed facility serves a wide area, with many residents from the Bellevue, Preston and St. Donatus areas living here.
While Mill Valley officially opened its doors on November of 1974, it all actually started back in 1969 when a group of local leaders formed an investment group, Riverview Development Corporation, to create the care facility.
Delbert Jackson, who was a member of the Mill Valley Board now for over four decades, was among those who helped establish it.
A tax assessor during the 1960s, Jackson said he saw a real need in the community as the Bellevue Hospital was about to close and the nearest nursing home was in Dubuque. The last resort for many was a bed in the county home.
“I was out at the county home to have a gentleman sign a homestead tax credit document and saw the conditions. There were several beds to a single room, few windows and little light – I just didn’t like what I saw, so I became interested in the Mill Valley project.”
Along with Jackson, others on the Mill Valley Board at the time were George Donavon, Superintendent of Schools; Leo Rubel, Springbrook Insurance; Del Pooler of Bellevue State Bank and Willie Felderman.
Through grants and fundraising efforts, the group raised approximately $275,000 to begin building Mill Valley. Initial plans were to build a three-story structure on Riverview just north of Subway, but federal regulations mandated that it be a one-story facility.
The facility instead was constructed at 1201 Park Street at a cost of over $400,000. The funding was facilitated through the Riverview Development Corporation, consisting of 87 members and headed up by president and newspaper publisher Tom Bates.
In 1974, officers and board members in the corporation included Greg Welsh as Secretary; Del Jackson, Treasurer; Tom Daugherty and Dr. R.D Dempewolf.
When Mill Valley opened in 1974, it had 50 beds, which increased to 68 in the years following. The general contractor for the project was Witt and Junkette Construction Company of Des Moines.
Several nurses who worked at the Bellevue Hospital, which closed the same year, took up employment at Mill Valley, including Averle Bevan.
The last eight patients from the Bellevue Hospital were moved to the new care facility when the hospital closed.
A public open house which was well-attended was held at Mill Valley on Sunday, Nov. 10, 1974.
Sunrise Villa Assisted Living came about in the mid 1990s, and was dedicated with a public open house in 1997.
