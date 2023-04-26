Mill Valley

It’s been a tough stretch over the past three years – especially for nursing homes – not only in the Midwest, but across the nation. Since March of 2020 when the covid pandemic turned things upside down, care centers and nursing homes have battled illnesses, staffing problems and other issues that hit many places hard.

But here in Bellevue, it’s a bit different story, as Mill Valley Care Center is getting things ironed out and Sunrise Villa is even considering an expansion of the assisted living side of things.