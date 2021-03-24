Exciting news has been received that
Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa
in Bellevue are reopening to visitors.
Please note visits need to be scheduled by
calling Amy, Cheri or Joy at Mill Valley
at 563-872- 5521
Mill Valley officials ask that all visitors
wear a mask and ideally maintain the
social distancing and have been vaccinated
(but not required). As of this time, the
staff is trying to limit the number of visitors
any given time to minimize risk.
