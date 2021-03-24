mill valley

Exciting news has been received that

Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa

in Bellevue are reopening to visitors.

Please note visits need to be scheduled by

calling Amy, Cheri or Joy at Mill Valley

at 563-872- 5521

Mill Valley officials ask that all visitors

wear a mask and ideally maintain the

social distancing and have been vaccinated

(but not required). As of this time, the

staff is trying to limit the number of visitors

any given time to minimize risk.