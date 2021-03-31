Exciting news has been received that Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa in Bellevue are reopening to visitors. Please note visits need to be scheduled by calling Amy, Cheri or Joy at Mill Valley at 563-872- 5521
Mill Valley officials ask that all visitors wear a mask and ideally maintain the social distancing and have been vaccinated (but not required). As of this time, the staff is trying to limit the number of visitors of any given time to minimize risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.