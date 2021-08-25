As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Joy Marchiando (Activity Director) or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities or with small groups Activities are with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones with scheduled visits, or via phone calls and/or video chats, are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Associate Pastor David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” or “Small Group” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” or “Small Group” were held with the residents at the MVCC and the tenants at the SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen and Lois Kramer for hosting “Crafts with Bea” highlighting “School Days” with the tenants at the SVAL and with residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for hosting “Manicures” with the tenants at the SVAL and the residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Kayla Griebel or Mary Jo Konrardy.
Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” were held with the tenants and residents during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to staff: Kayla Griebel or Mary Jo Konrardy for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Euchre Club was available at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” (Oreo Ice Cream Dessert) was held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during the midmorning on Tuesday.
Bingo games were held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff). Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for her assistance in Activities on Tuesday.
“Community Outreach” (Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue City Hall, Bellevue EMS, and the Bellevue Fire Department) with Ice Cream refreshments was held with the residents during afternoon on Tuesday.
Dominoes was played with the tenants at the SVAL during the late afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to Rev. Dennis Miller (Pastor, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff, volunteer) for distributing Communion for/to the residents during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Rev. Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other tenants.
“Bingo” games were held with “Ice Cream Refreshments” with the residents during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to Richard H. (resident, volunteer) for his assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
“Reminiscing” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Pam Reedy (Administrative Assistant), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Kayla Griebel, and/or Mary Jo Konrardy for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We welcome Tommy McC. as new resident arriving this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. The Hipschen Family for donating a “Photo Viewer” in Memory of Marjorie “Midge” (DeCook) Hipschen. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.