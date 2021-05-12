As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) We hope to receive some new guidance this week, hopefully reducing some of the restrictions. We appreciate your patience through this time. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats, or scheduled visits (using appropriate social distancing and mask wearing, as conditions/precautions permit) are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at MVCC and the tenants at SVAL this past week, as able.
Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” were held for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Chef Chad” was held serving “Peach Lemonade” with the residents and tenants, either by seating one per table (using appropriate social distancing) and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants (either individually or by using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, Brittany Knouse, and Anonymous.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, or Brittany Knouse for hosting “KMAQ Radio Bingo Games” held with the tenants playing individualized games in their own room (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines are/were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
“Bingo” was held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL with Theresa during the midmorning on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” featuring a “Platter of Salads” (an colorful arrangement of: “Broccoli with Ranch Dressing”, “Watermelon Salad”, “Fresh Grapes”, and “Fluted Mushrooms”) was held with the residents/tenants, collectively (one resident/tenant seated per table wearing masks and using appropriate social distancing) during the afternoon on Monday. (Such “Platter of Salads” has also been called a form of “Garden Art”.)
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Monday.
“Card Games – Dominoes” was held for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant seated per table using appropriate social distancing) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Theresa.
“May Baskets” were assembled by the residents and delivered to the Nurses and staff as a “token of appreciation”, as we started to celebrate “National Nurses Week” (May 6-12, 2021) during the afternoon on Tuesday with Theresa & Joy.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and following the CDC Guidelines) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Megan Meier (CNA), Christy Anderson (CNA), Emma Whitmore (CNA), and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Wednesday.
“Bingo and Treats” (celebrating Cinco de Mayo) were held with the residents (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and following the CDC Guidelines) with Theresa and Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Visiting with the Tenants” was held during the midmorning on Thursday with Theresa.
“National Nurses Appreciation Day” was held with the residents and tenants designing and delivering some Thank You notes as a “token of appreciation” to our nurses during the afternoon on Thursday with Theresa.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Our Sympathy goes out to Agnes Bernhard (devoted wife of 68 years on May 2), family and friends of Louis Bernhard who passed away this past week. He will be greatly missed.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse manager at the Villa and Restorative Nurse), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff); Megan Meier, Christy Anderson, Emma Whitmore (CNAs, staff); Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), (as conditions/precautions permit), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to staff: Mary Jo Konrardy, and/or Kayla Griebel, and/or Brittany Knouse for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants (with individualized visits or collectively where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “May Day Trivia”, “Searching for Flowers Puzzle”, “Starts with May Trivia”, “Mother’s Day Brunch Crossword”; with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) being served throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Anonymous for their donation of books for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa), with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.