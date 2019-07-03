“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, Janis Kilburg, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Sandra Hayward for a assisting with our Community Outreach Project for the Bellevue Public Library that was held with the residents during the afternoon on Friday. Thanks to Marian L. Meyer (Library Director, Bellevue Public Library) for allowing us to assist the Bellevue Public Library in researching Bellevue and Jackson County newspaper entries and cataloging them for the library’s history/genealogy department archives. Thanks again, Marian.
Thanks to volunteer Rita Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandy Mueller and Cody Landau for hosting bingo games with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Saturday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks always to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for visiting “one” on one” with the tenants and residents and assisting activities during the mid-morning on Sunday and these past months. It is greatly appreciated!
Thanks to Randy Rodgers for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents during the mid-morning on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Cody Landau for assisting with “Roasting Marshmallows and Birdwatching in The Great Outdoors” with Theresa held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Liz Barry for providing piano music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Monday.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Alberta “Dolly” M. Briner who passed away on Monday. She will be greatly missed!
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female “Labradoodle” dog named “Lizzy” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. (Lizzy is a “Therapy Dog in training” from Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory in Columbia, Missouri. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Van Outing” with the tenants and Mary Jo Konrardy at the SVAL occurred during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks always to volunteer Gene Bryson (van driver) for his assistance during this event.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, and Alice Kilburg for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for visiting and sharing her pet dog and parrots (Pet Therapy) for the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Darla Sieverding, Beverly Sullivan, and Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Leo Kilburg, and Beverly Sullivan for assisting in Activities before and after the bingo activity.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for hosting a Presbyterian Service with volunteers from the Presbyterian Church and with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to the Dietary staff for providing food and beverages for “Happy Hour” with Activities for the residents and tenants to enjoy during the afternoon on Thursday
We send our “very best wishes to Mary T. as she returns home on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Arlene R., and Joseph P., and staff Skylar E. and Carol G.! Thanks to the Arlene R. and family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Judy Moran for her donation of items. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
July 5, 8,9,10, & 11 – Exercises 9:00 am.
July 5 & 9 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
July 5 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
July 5 – Music with Jim Lucy 2:00 pm.
July 7 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
July 7 – Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
July 8 – Resident Council Meeting 1:00 pm.
July 8 – Creative Ice Cream 2:00 pm.
July 9 – Kenny’s Visits (MVCC & SVAL) 9:30 – 11 am.
July 9 – Knitting with Laura & Memories 1:00 pm.
July 9 – Crafts with Bea 2:00 pm.
July 9 – Music with the Liz Barry 6:15 pm.
July 10 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
July 10 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2 pm.
July 11 – Music with Judy Ganzer 11 am. & noon
July 11 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.