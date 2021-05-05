We have some exciting news as of 3/17/2021. We are happy to report that family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities during these past weeks. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” were held for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Chef Chad” was held serving “Vanilla Root Beer”, “7-Up Mimosas”, and “Braunschweiger dip and crackers” with the residents and tenants, either by seating one per table (using appropriate social distancing) and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants (either individually or by using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Cheri Orcutt (Assistant Administrator), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
Thanks to Mrs. Brittini Decker and to her 2nd Grade Class students (Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for their kindness shared during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks to Jeannette Hartung-Schroeder (Principal, Bellevue Elementary Community School, Bellevue, Iowa) for her assistance and kindness. Bless each and every one of you, always with happiness, good health & safe travels! This was our last ZOOM meeting for the school year. We will miss you all. Have a safe & healthy upcoming Summer!
“Card Games – Solitaire or Dominoes” was available for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant seated per table using appropriate social distancing) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father David Ambrosy (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and following the CDC Guidelines) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Father David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other residents (at MVCC) and tenants (at SVAL) during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Megan Meier (CNA), Christy Anderson (CNA), Emma Whitmore (CNA), and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy and/or Brittany Knouse (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Happy Hair Stylist Day to our Ashley Calhoun (Beautician, hairstylist, & barber) on this Thursday! (“Hairstylist – A wonderful person who touches more hearts than hair.” – Unknown.) May God Bless you & yours.
Our Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of William Markus Vaughn, Sr. who passed away this past week. He will be greatly missed.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff), and/or Kayla Griebel (staff), and/or Brittany Knouse (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants (with individualized visits or collectively where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Humor Page Trivia”, “Church Bulletin Bloopers Crossword”, “April Word Pictures Games”; with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) being served throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. “Helping Hands” for bringing a “May Basket with a flowering plant inside the basket” delivered to Mill Valley Care Center & Sunrise Villa assisted Living. Molly Ploessl for her donations of cards, thank you notes, and items for the residents/tenants. Virginia Valant (staff) for her donations of items and assorted books for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donation of books for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donation of playing cards for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa), with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
