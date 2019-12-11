Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
National Family Week & Ancestry (Where In the World) was celebrated with discussions of their cultural/ancestral history of the regions with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday. The residents/tenants were encouraged to participate and/or share their personal experiences during the presentation.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Sandra Kempter for hosting “Homemade Pie and Coffee with Sandra” and for providing assorted homemade freshly baked pies for the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service; and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Maryetta Lampe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog (a Black Lab named “Dan” from Danville, IA) and parrots (Chloe & Chili Pepper) (Alexandria Parrots) for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Kathy Dunn, Taylor Deppe, Bev Sullivan, Verna Mae Ernst, and Joyce Till with Sandra Kempter and Kevin Kempter for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, IA) and all of the Deacons and volunteers for hosting the Presbyterian Christmas Celebration on Wednesday afternoon with volunteers: Max & Mary Reed, Margaret & Bob Baugh, Paula Reed, Doug & JoAnn Latham, Maurice & Laurie Anderson, Laura McCool, Shirley Peters, and the Presbyterian Youth Group: Owen Smith, Seth Smith, and Jennifer Smith; and special guest Santa Claus for joining the residents and tenants. Thanks to volunteer Mary Reed for playing beautiful Christmas music on the piano; the Presbyterian Youth Group with the Presbyterian Choir singing Christmas Carols, Bible passages were read; and Christmas goodies were handed out by Santa & his Helpers to the residents/tenants for all to enjoy. We Wish One & All, A Very Merry Christmas & Happy New Year.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting the “Villa Choir” musical entertainment for/with the tenants at the Villa. The Villa Choir was reorganized and started again on December 4, 2019. All attendees participated in Christmas Carols and were introduced to the new Bell Choir. People are welcome to join us each Wednesday evening at 5:15 pm. In the main dining room at MVCC, Gloria serenaded 3 or so tables at a time with Christmas Carols, and everyone was trying to sing along during the evening time on Wednesday. Thanks again to Gloria Petesch.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Candy “Cookie” Diercks for assisting the residents, tenants, with Theresa in assembling our large Christmas Tree in the front Dining area during the afternoon on Thursday. Many thanks to Sandy and Candy for their assistance in Activities, it is greatly appreciated.
Thanks to volunteer Makaela O’Donnell for sharing her 9 week old Corgi named “Samuel” (Pet Therapy) with the residents, tenants, and staff during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to resident Sharen F. and staff Dane D.! Thanks to Sharen F. and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Cheryl Horan made an Angel Food cake from scratch for her mother’s (Geraldine Nolting) birthday on 10/31/2019. The cake along with strawberries, whipped cream, and ice cream were served. Son Dennis and Vicki joined them for a family birthday celebration at the SVAL.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Cayden Long on 11/30/2019 made and personally hand delivered homemade cookies for the tenants at SVAL and residents at MVCC. Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Cheryl Horan for her donation of 7 loaves of bread for the Bake Sale (10/19/2019). Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
December 13, 16, 17, 18, & 19 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Dec. 13 & 17 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Dec. 13 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 & noon
Dec. 13 – Christmas Stamping with Joyce 2:00 pm.
Dec. 14 – Bingo with Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2:00 pm.
December 15 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Dec. 15 (Sun.) – Music with Janet Lieb 6:15 pm.
Dec. 16 – Music with Scott 10:00 am.
Dec. 16 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Dec. 16 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Dec. 16 – Home Baking 2:00 pm.
Dec. 17 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Dec. 17 – Crafts with Bea (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Dec. 17 – Knitting with Laura & “Local Chatter” 2 pm.
Dec. 17 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm
Dec. 18 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10:00 am.
Dec. 18 – Birthday Lunch with Chef Chad 12:00 pm.
Dec. 18 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Dec. 18 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:45 pm.
and Christmas Music with Gloria (MVCC) 6:15 pm
Dec. 19 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Dec. 19 – Lutheran Service 2:00 pm
Dec. 19 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
