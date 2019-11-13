We send our “very best wishes” to Lonnie B. as he was discharged on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for providing and hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad” for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer) for officiating at our Annual Memorial Remembrance Service and to Mary Reed (volunteer) for providing beautiful piano music during the afternoon on Saturday at MVCC and SVAL. Thanks to all those involved (volunteers and staff) with making this event a memorable one. Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Max Reed, Erma Naeve (Dietary), Dietary, Nursing, and all who were involved for their assistance.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Eugene “Gene” and Dianne Finzel for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Bernard “Junior” Lawrence Medinger who passed away on Sunday. He will be greatly missed!
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to the Mennonite volunteers for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area during the evening on Sunday. Thanks to volunteer Benita D. for being the hostess and assisting this event. Thanks to volunteers Sandra & Robert Hayward for assisting Activities.
Thanks to Marquette Catholic High School for “Make A Difference Day” visit with students: Sara Christiansen, Jori Heinrich, Nolan Tracy, Joe Hager, and Randy Koos (MHS Director of Business and Finance) assisting with washing window, assisting with some housekeeping tasks, etc., all which were greatly appreciated during the day of Monday. Thank you again for “making a difference” today at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living and at the Mill Valley Care Center. Thanks to Marquette High School for their involvement in the “Make A Difference Day” and for remembering us.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was available with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Judy Ganzer for providing piano musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz, and for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female dog named Ally with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. (Ally is the “Therapy Dog” from Carson’s Celebration of Life Center. Jason Rowan is an ABC certified dog trainer with K-9 Comfort in Bellevue, Iowa). Thanks again, Jason & Carrie.
Thanks to volunteers Dianne Finzel, Joyce Till, Sandra Kempter, and Pam Gendreu with Joy for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks again, Dianne, Joyce, Sandra, and Pam for your assistance was appreciated.
Thanks to volunteer Halle Heim for providing Dinner Musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL during the evening-time on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for providing Patriotic Musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC during the evening on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to tenant Marie B.! Thanks to Marie and Family for sharing her birthday cake and ice cream with us.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Nov. 15, 18, 19, 20, & 21 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Nov. 15 & 19 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Nov. 15 – Music with Ray & Doris 11:00 am. & noon
Nov. 15 – Thanksgiving Tree 2:00 pm.
Nov. 17 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Nov. 17 (Sun.) – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Nov. 18 – Music with Scot 10:00 am.
Nov. 18– Bingo with Karen & Dianne (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Nov. 18 – Homemade Bread 2:00 pm.
Nov. 19 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 & 11 am.
Nov. 19 – Crafts with Bea (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Nov. 19 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2:00 pm.
Nov. 19 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
Nov. 20 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Nov. 20 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Nov. 21 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Nov. 21 – Lutheran & Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
Nov. 21 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
