Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg and Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at SVAL and the residents at MVCC during the noontime on Friday.
“Great American Pies” were held with the residents during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers: Alec Schwager, Jadyn & Jori Heinrich for hosting and assisting with the Bingo games held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing guitar musical entertainment with the residents and tenants during the noontime on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Happy Hour with Strawberry Festival” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants and the residents at MVCC during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and Reminiscing (fond memories) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Dale Banowetz, and Judy Moran for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
We send our “very best wishes” to both Eugene G. and Darla Y. as they returned back home on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers: Charlotte Cyze, Janis Kilburg, Mina Theisen, Kelly McQuiston, Joyce Till, Yvonne Meier, with Benita D. for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Exercises was available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting First Presbyterian Communion Service with the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to Lester M. and to staff Mary Jo K. and Theresa S.! Thanks to Lester & Family for sharing his birthday cake with us.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome. Marian Stecklein for her donation. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
March 8, 11, 12, 13, & 14 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Mar. 8 & 12 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Mar. 8 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am & noon
Mar. 8 – Gesture of Appreciation (Library) 2:00 pm.
Mar. 9 – Bingo with the Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2 pm.
Mar. 10 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
Mar. 10 (Sun.) – Music with Kelby Mueller 12:15 pm.
Mar. 11 – Gesture of Appreciation – Police Dept. 2 pm.
Mar. 11 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon.
Mar.12 – Presbyterian Visits at MVCC & SVAL Mar.12 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC & SVAL 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Mar. 12 – Knitting, Crocheting & Local Chatter 2 pm.
Mar. 13 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Mar. 13 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Mar. 14 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 9:30 am.
Mar. 14 – Music with Judy 11:15 am.
Mar. 14 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
Mar. 14 – Music with Ray & Doris Theisen 6:15 pm.
