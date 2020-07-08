As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour” on Friday, serving “Ice Cream Bars and/or Ice Cream Sandwiches or Popsicles” while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and “Music” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing the “Treat with Chef Chad”, serving Ice Cream Bars, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Popsicles, while visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Card Club” using appropriate social distancing at the SVAL was held during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Color Your World – Future Design” using appropriate social distancing was held during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Color Your World – July 4th Cupcakes & Flags” using appropriate social distancing was held during the afternoon on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Great Outdoors Month”, “Surf Music Month Trivia”, “National Ice Cream Soda Day”, “Fire Cracker License Plate”, “Independence Day – Adult Coloring”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Kristina Ernst (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Kim Reeg, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Ryan Erickson (RN), Jill Herrig (LPN), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), Anonymous, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
We welcome Orva W. as a new resident arriving on Monday.
We welcome Linda H. as a new resident arriving on Tuesday.
We welcome Marion D. as a new resident arriving on Wednesday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to resident: Joe P., Lois W., Harold E., Anonymous, and staff: Chad M.! Thanks to Joe P. and Family for sharing his birthday cake with us this past week. Thanks to Anonymous & Family for sharing their birthday cake with us!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for sharing a fresh full sheet cake with us! Anonymous for a full box containing a variety of hardcover books for the residents and tenants. Shelia Hargrave (The Book Worm, Bellevue, Iowa) for the many assorted books for the residents and tenants to enjoy. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
