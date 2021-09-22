As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting staff for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities or with small groups Activities are with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, staff wear masks, and following the CDC Guidelines.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Associate Pastor David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” or “Small Group” were held with the residents this past week.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen and Lois Kramer for hosting “Crafts with Bea” that featured making a “Leaf Craft” with the tenants at the SVAL and with the residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to both staff: Kayla Griebel and/or Mary Jo Konrardy at the SVAL during this past week and weekend for their assistance.
“Compassion, Community, Caring” was/is this year’s theme for National Assisted Living Week (NALW) (September 12-18, 2021). (Thanks to the official sponsor “First Quality” for their role in promoting NALW.) NALW provides a unique opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and the surrounding communities to recognize the role of assisted living communities in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect of long term care.
Observance of NALW starts off on Sunday with “Happy Grandparent’s Day” to One and All! (“Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” – Unknown.) Tenants and residents were served “doughnuts and coffee” during the morning on Sunday. Residents and tenants received red boutonnieres and corsages with bouquets of fresh flowers during the morning of Sunday. Special Grandparent’s Day meal was served with mealtime music [disc-jockey Joy M. (staff)] during the noontime meal on Sunday.
Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Games” were/are available with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
On Monday, staff at the SVAL received a red rose corsage to celebrate NALW.
On Monday, tenants had “Lunch with the Ambulance Guests” (Thanks to Lynn Medinger) who were invited to a noontime meal sharing “Compassion, Community, & Caring” at the SVAL.
Thanks to Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during the midmorning on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, tenants had “Breakfast with the City Hall Guests” [thanks to Abby Skrivseth- (City Administrator / City Clerk)] who were invited to a noontime meal sharing “Compassion, Community, & Caring” at the SVAL.
“Nature & Wildlife Livestream” with “Lifelong Learning” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Bingo games were held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff). Thanks to both Marlyce T. and Marie B. (tenants, volunteers) with Vincent S. (tenant, volunteer bingo caller) for their assistance in Activities on Tuesday; followed by “Root Beer Floats”.
Special Thanks to Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for her assistance throughout the day of Wednesday.
Thanks to Rev. Dennis Miller (Pastor, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteers Laura & Jr. Steines for assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff, volunteer) for distributing Communion for/to the residents during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Rev. Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other tenants.
On Wednesday, tenants had “Banana Splits with the Medical Associates Guests” (thanks to Alison Nachtman & Keisha Ploger) who were invited to an afternoon of sharing “Compassion, Community, & Caring” at the SVAL.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the evening-time on Wednesday.
On Thursday, tenants enjoyed a “Grill-Out” (Grilled Chicken Breast, Hamburger/Hotdog, or Brats; Potato Chips, Watermelon Slice and Berry Dessert) during the noontime meal at the SVAL.
Thanks to Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor) for providing and serving the special food events (Activities) held at the SVAL during this NALW.
Thanks to the SVAL staff: Ashley Stroyan (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL & Restorative Nurse), Kayla Griebel and/or Mary Jo Konrardy at the SVAL during this past week and weekend for their assistance. Thanks to Brandy Feller (RN,LNHA, Administrator), Danielle Guidebeck (RN, BSN, Director of Nursing) for their assistance during the NALW events this past week with Joy M. (staff).
“Gift of Caring – to the Jackson County Alzheimer’s” – “Lifelong Learning” and “Compassion, Community, Caring” was held with the residents (MVCC) and tenants (SVAL) during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Vincent S. (tenant, volunteer) for hosting “Dominoes” at the SVAL during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
We send our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Gilbert Diercks who passed away this past week. He will be missed!
We welcome Rodney D. and Darold C. as new residents arriving this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Hospice of Jackson County for their donation of Doughnut Holes for the staff celebrating NALW this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities and events during this past week.
