Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Men’s Club was held with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks to all the Nurses for their “good works” as we recognize and celebrate “National Nurses’ Week” by presenting to them a Crystal Angel with Nursing Badge retractors to our Nurses during the afternoon on Friday. “Happy Nurses Week!” Thank you for working tirelessly (day and night) to save lives, provide comfort and teach us how to care for ourselves and the ones we love. -Scrubs Magazine Team.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra and Robert Hayward for assisting during this Annual Mother’s Day Gathering. Thanks to all the residents, tenants, families and staff for their assistance during our Annual Mother’s Day Gathering, where assorted doughnuts and beverages were served during the morning of Sunday. Thanks again to Dietary, Nursing, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Activities, and all who were involved for their assistance during this event. Thanks also to volunteer Donna Medinger for assisting during this event. A special Mother’s Day meal was served at noontime on Sunday.
Happy National Skilled Nursing Care Week (May 12-18)! The theme this year is to “Live Soulfully” by engaging the residents and tenants in some fun filled activities throughout this week.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene Cloos, Jack Tebbe, and Donna Banowetz for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Planting Flowers” (Live Soul Fully) was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Jessica and Joseph Deaver and Gloria Petesch for providing special music and sing-along with the tenants during the evening time at the Villa on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Liz Barry for providing piano music entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening time on Tuesday.
Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) and Dietary staff for providing a “Grill Out” with all the fixings for the residents and tenants during noontime on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Bea Hansen, Lorraine Ruff, Betty Michels, and Meg Baugh for hosting and assisting “Crafts with Bea” during the afternoon on Monday, where the residents/tenants made a “String Art Ornament”. Thanks to Bea Hansen for providing all the craft ideas and supplies for the residents/tenants for this activity on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Laura Steines, Alice Kilburg, Marlyce Tebbe, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Pat Roling, Clara Ernst, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Ice Cream Sundaes and freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies were served to the residents and tenants after Bingo on Wednesday. Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) and Dietary for preparing the freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies for the residents and tenants and for Dietary’s assistance during this event on Wednesday.
Artwork Class was held with the residents and tenants exercising and unlocking their “inner strengths of expressions” through their creative “works of art” (Live Soul Fully) during the afternoon on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Ealana Roling (Dietary Supervisor) and the Dietary staff for hosting & providing food desserts and beverages with the “Live Soul Fully” theme for the “Mimosa Day with Dessert” with Activities for the residents and tenants to enjoy and celebrate “National Skilled Nursing Home Week” during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to residents LaVora F., Robert F., and Rosalee S. and staff Anna Z. and Andrea J.! Thanks to Rosalee S. and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Clover Ridge Place (Sally Davies) for their “Ice Cream Sundae Kit” Basket for the residents and tenants during National Skilled Nursing Care Week celebration. Hospice of Jackson County (Trudy Wilson) for their baskets of “goodies” one for celebrating Nurses Week and one for celebrating National Skilled Nursing Care Week for the staff. Diane Ploeger for her assorted greeting cards. Cindy Arensdorf for her donations of sugar free Angel Food Desserts for the staff. Joyce Till for her donations of assorted greeting cards. Jim Kraker for his donations of books. Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
May 24, 28, 29, & 30 – Exercises 9:00 am.
May 24 & 28 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
May 24 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
May 26 – Coffee & Conversation at (SVAL) 9:00 am.
May 26 – Music with Randy Rodgers 6:15 pm.
May 27 – Memorial Day with Color Guard 11;15 am.
May 28 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC/SVAL 9:30 – 11 am.
May 28 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm
May 28 – Music with Ray & Doris Theisen 6:15 pm.
May 29 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
May 29 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
May 30 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
May 30 – Paper Airplane Day with a Contest 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.