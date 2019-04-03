Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
As a “Gesture of Appreciation” to the “Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department”, MVCC/SVAL brought token gifts of appreciation to the Fire Department during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Sandra Mueller for hosting and assisting with the Bingo games held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Saturday.
Thanks to volunteer Clara Ernst for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing guitar musical entertainment for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to Kristine Sieverding-Carrier (volunteer) for hosting “Massage Therapy with Kristine” with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene & Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
As a “Gesture of Appreciation” to the “Bellevue Emergency Medical Services & Ambulance”, MVCC/SVAL brought token gifts of appreciation to the Bellevue EMS during the afternoon on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and Reminiscing (fond memories) with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for her assistance in Activities during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents during the evening time on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura Steines, Alice Kilburg, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers: Charlotte Cyze, Janis Kilburg, Judy Kilburg, Karen Dunne, Kathy Dunn, and Joyce Till, with Benita D. for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday. Exercises was available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting a Presbyterian Communion Service for/with the residents/tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to tenant Mildred H., resident Mary S., and staff Season K.! Thanks to Millie H. & family for sharing her birthday cup cakes with us! Thanks to Lorraine H. & family for sharing her birthday cake with us! Thanks to Beverly McN. & family for sharing her birthday cake with us! Thanks to Jean D. for sharing her birthday cake with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday. KMAQ Radio Bingo was enjoyed by our “avid” bingo players who participated during this week (M-F).
Thanks to all our volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
April 5, 8, 9, 10, & 11 – Exercises 9:00 am.
April 5 & 9 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
April 5 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 am. & noon
April 5 – Music with Jim Lucy 2:00 pm
April 7 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation at Villa 9 am.
April 7 – Music with Kelby Mueller at MVCC 12:15 pm.
April 7 – Music with the Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
April 8 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting 2:00 pm.
April 9 – Kenny’s Visits at MVCC & SV 9:30 – 11 am.
April 9 – Bingo 2:00 pm.
April 10 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
April 10 – Volunteer Dinner w/ Photo Fun 1:30 pm.
April 11 – Artwork with Dave and Karen 9:30 am.
April 11 – Music with Judy Ganzer 11:15 am. noon
April 11 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
