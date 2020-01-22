“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
January is Cancer Awareness Month. In honoring those of our loved ones who have battled cancer, a “Cancer Awareness Ribbon Making” activity was held for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to the volunteer Joy Hueneke with Theresa for hosting and assisting “Bingo games” during the afternoon on Saturday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Alice Kilburg for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting/presenting “Japan and the Chinese New Year” for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. An introduction into the cultural/ancestral history of the assorted regions and traditional Japanese and Chinese items were presented/discussed. The attending residents/tenants were encouraged to participate and/or share their personal experiences during the presentation “Japan and Chinese New Year”. Thanks again, Gloria.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Employee Chili Cookoff” was held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday. Employees were encouraged to enter the contest and bring a crockpot of their best chili. The residents, tenants, volunteers, and Chef Chad were judges, they sampled and voted on the best ones. The chili receiving the Best-of-Show will go on the menu for everyone in the facility on an unspecified day. The Top 2 Chili winners each received a gift card. Congratulations to the Top #1 winner, James Harkness (Administrator); and the Top #2 Chili winner, Theresa Schwager (Recreational Program Assistant). Thanks to all the participating Chili judges and staff.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
We send our “very best wishes” to Donald B. as he returns home on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
“Birthday Lunch with Chef Chad” was held for residents and tenants during the noontime meal on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Molly Ploessl, Lila Banowetz Joyce Till and with Karen Osar for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Pastor Paul Gammelin (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Iowa) (volunteer), and Carol Hammann (volunteer) for hosting the Lutheran Church Communion Service with the Lutheran residents/tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting the Villa Choir (with singing and piano music entertainment) with the tenants at SVAL and a “Sing-Along” (with singing and piano music entertainment) with the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Thursday. Thanks again, Gloria.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to residents Donald K. and Eleanor G. and to staff April M.!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Virginia Valant for her donations of paperback books. Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
January 24, 27, 28 29, & 30 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Jan. 24 and 28 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Jan. 24 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 & noon
Jan. 24 – Names – Tell About It 2:00 pm.
Jan. 26 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Jan. 27 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Jan. 27 – Bingo w/ Karen Osar & Alice Kilburg 1:30 pm.
Jan. 27 – Science Discovery 2:00 pm. – 2:00 pm.
Jan. 28 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Jan. 28 – Crocheting with Sharen & Reminiscing 2 pm.
Jan. 29 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Jan. 29 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Jan. 29 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:45 pm.
and Easy Listening Music with Gloria (MVCC) 6:15 pm.
Jan. 30 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Jan. 30 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
Jan. 30 – Manicures 2:30 pm
