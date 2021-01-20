As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime and evening-time on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” with the residents during the mid-morning on Saturday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with the tenants at SVAL this past weekend with staff Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Individualized “Card Games – Solitaire” at the SVAL was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Congratulations to KMAQ Radio Bingo winner Millie Hoff (tenant) for playing at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday! The winner of the KMAQ 92.5 FM-(Bellevue Frequency) Radio Bingo won a Chicken Dinner and $15.00 for just playing!
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Health and Fitness” focusing on “Nursing” was held visiting one on one with the residents during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Tenant Council Meeting” was held individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during mid-morning on Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Thursday.
“Resident Council Meeting” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Which Word Doesn’t Belong Game”, “January IQ Quiz”, “Famous January Birthdays”, “Old Fashioned Oatmeal Wordsearch”, “100 Year Birth Anniversaries in 2021 Wordsearch”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Allie Lemke, Missy Wilson, Kelly O’Donnell, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to Eleanor G. (resident) celebrating this past week! Thanks to Eleanor and Family for sharing her birthday cake with us this past week.
We send our “very best wishes” to Joyce W. as she returns home this past week.
We welcome both Alverda B. and Clifton B. as a new residents arriving this past week.
Our Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Rita Daugherty who passed away this past week. She will be greatly missed!
Our sympathy goes out to a former tenant (MVCC/SRVAL) volunteer, and a resident’s family member, Lloyd Kilburg, who passed away this past week. He will be greatly missed!
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Anonymous for providing boxes of fresh donuts for the staff. Family of Rita Daugherty for their donations of items. Leonard Manders for his donations of year 2021 calendars. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing items for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
