Activities were cancelled from February 14 – 16, 2020 (by order of the Director of Nursing, Doctor, and Administrator) due to the presence of the “flu illness” at the facility.
Residents and tenants were busy doing individual Activities this past week. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants with respect and kindness in keeping our “family” of residents and tenants comfortable during this time of recovery. We can’t wait until everyone is back to their own healthy routine. In the meantime, we would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week, and we look forward in seeing you all again shortly. So, until then and now, “May God Bless”.
On Monday (February 17), Activities resumed back to normal and we welcomed back all our dedicated volunteers, our community, schools, and area churches.
We send our deepest sympathy out to the families and friends of Phyllis Jones (2/10/2020) and Lorraine Hansen (2/18/2020) who both passed away these past weeks. They will be greatly missed!
We welcome Shirley H. as a new resident arriving on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
This year, we congratulated all of our residents and tenants on Valentine’s Day. They became instant Valentine’s Day Kings and Queens during the noontime/afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Mary Reed for providing the piano music entertainment for the special Sweetheart Valentine’s Day Dinner for our couples at MVCC and SVAL; they were invited to join at a table of honor during the noontime on Friday. Celebrating and highlighting the couples for their many years together, there was a special Valentine’s Day Dinner called “Surf & Turf”, consisting of: Braised Beef, Shrimp, Celery Root Puree, Onion Jus, Charred Onion/Herb Pesto, Roasted Vegetables; and Dessert: Flourless Chocolate Torte with sweetened sour cream. Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (Culinary Manager) and staff for providing the Sweetheart Valentine’s Day Dinner for the residents and tenants. Thanks to all the staff involved: Amy Nebling-Roth (Administrative Assistant); Dietary, Nursing, Housekeeping, Activities departments, to mention a few. Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (Universal Worker) at SVAL for her assistance during this event. Thanks again, to all the families, residents, tenants, and everyone involved in making this event possible.
Our “Random Acts Of Kindness” Project for Valentine’s Day involved assembling a number of gift packages that included homemade Valentine cards (created by the residents and tenants) and candy (or “goodies”), that were then delivered to the following Bellevue area departments/schools/organizations/businesses: The Bellevue Community Senior Center, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue City Hall, EMS/Fire Department, Medical Associates, Bellevue Public Library, Bellevue Herald Leader, Bellevue Community Elementary School, Marquette Catholic School, Bellevue Chamber of Commerce, and Hachmann Funeral Home (Mark Mier). We appreciate them all!
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to Scott Kaczinski for providing guitar music entertainment for the residents and tenants at MVCC and SVAL during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Karen Osar and Dianne Finzel for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
In celebrating President’s Day, Cherry Pie was made and served by Chef Chad for the residents and tenants to enjoy during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Breakfast with Chef Chad” (featuring Egg Casserole, Fresh Fruit and Fresh baked Pastries) was held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
In celebrating “National Fondue Month” with Chef Chad, the residents and tenants were provided with a platter filled with fruits and sweets for the “Chocolate Fondue”, and a second platter filled with fresh vegetables for the “Cheese Fondue” during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Nancy Hooton for providing accordion music entertainment for the residents and tenants during the evening mealtime on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, IA) and volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Laura Steines, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants and assisting/hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Diane Dempewolf, Rosie Williams, Gloria Sagers, and Eunice Schledetzky with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting the “Patriotic Music with the Villa Choir” and singing with the tenants at SVAL, and the “Patriotic Easy Listening Music and Sing-Along with Gloria” with/for the residents in the main dining room at MVCC during the evening on Wednesday. Thanks again, Gloria.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Students from the Easton Valley Community School System for sending homemade Valentines for the residents and tenants. Mrs. Decker’s 4th Grade Students (Bellevue Community Elementary School) for their creative handcrafted Valentines for the residents and tenants. The Family of Glenn Hansen (Jane & Michael Steines) for their memorial donation to Activities. Anonymous for the donation of Birds magazine. Kenny Kilburg for his donations of assorted items and year 2020 calendars. Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) for her assistance and Vincent S. for his assistance in Activities this past week. Karen Osar for hosting and playing cards with family. Ruth Heiar for playing games of Dominoes with family. Daryl Bormann, Lucille Bormann, and Family for their donations of Dominoes. James Kilburg for his donations of food, flowers, and plants in memory of his beloved wife, Joan Kilburg who passed away on 2/14/2020. (We express our deepest sympathy to James and family.) Amy Neblung-Roth (staff), Joyce Till, Clifton B. and Richard H. for their assistance in Activities this past week. Amy Neblung-Roth (staff) for her donation of “goodies” for the staff this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
February 28 and March 2, 3, 4, & 5. – Exercises 9 am.
Feb. 28 & March 3 Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Feb. 28 – Music with Ray & Doris at 11 and noon
Feb. 28 – National Heart Month/Wear Red Day 2 pm.
March 1 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
March 1 – Music with Mennonite Choir 6:15 pm.
March 2 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
March 2 – Bingo with Karen and Alice 1:30 pm.
March 2 – Resident Council Meeting & National
Banana Cream Pie Day 2:00 pm.
March 2 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
March 3 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
March 3 – “Hug A GI Day” 2:00 pm.
March 4 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
March 4 – K-9 Comfort Visit 1:00 pm.
March 4 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
March 4 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:15 pm.
March 4 – Easy Listening Music with Gloria 6:10 pm.
March 5 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
March 5 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
