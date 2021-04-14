We have some exciting news as of 3/17/2021. We are happy to report that family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) Please feel free to call if you have any questions.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor/Father Dennis Miller or Father David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” were held for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Loras Weber [(Deacon, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; Bellevue, Iowa) and (Chaplain, Hospice of Jackson County)] for hosting the reading of the “Passion of Christ” in the Bible and delivering Catholic Communion to the residents and tenants during the midmorning on Good Friday. (All Faiths were welcome to join the Service.)
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Shannon Witt (First Presbyterian Church; Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the reading of the “Passion of Christ” in the Bible and delivering Communion to the Presbyterian tenants at the SVAL, and for individual visits with the residents at the MVCC during the midmorning on Good Friday. (All Faiths were welcome to join the Service.)
“Happy Hour” serving “Braunschweiger Dip, Crackers, and Peach Tea” was held with the residents and tenants, either by seating one per table (using appropriate social distancing) and/or by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants (either individually or by using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers): Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Saturday.
Special Thanks to volunteer Loras Weber [(Deacon, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; Bellevue, Iowa) and (Chaplain, Hospice of Jackson County)] for hosting the readings for “Easter Morning” in the Bible and delivering Catholic Communion to the residents and tenants during the midmorning on Easter Morning. (All Faiths were welcome to join the Service.)
Easter Dinner was served to the residents and tenants at noontime on Easter Sunday.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy and/or Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “KMAQ Radio Bingo Games” held with the tenants playing individualized games in their own room (where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines are/were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held with the residents/tenants, visiting them either individually (room to room) or collectively (one resident/tenant seated per table wearing masks and using appropriate social distancing) during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
“Card Games – Solitaire or Dominoes” was available for/with the tenants (either individually or collectively with one tenant seated per table using appropriate social distancing) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
“Science For Seniors” – coloring eggs individually with the residents was available during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; Bellevue, Iowa) for assisting the tenants at the SVAL and hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service with the tenants at the SVAL, and hosting Catholic Communion with the residents at the MVCC during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Pastor Dennis Miller for spending time (1:1) with other residents at the MVCC during midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities. Thanks to Paige Miller (CNA), agency CNAs, and the Nursing staff for their assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
“Treats” were held by visiting room-to-room with the residents (with mask wearing, using appropriate social distancing, and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Director of Nursing), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Season Kutsch (RN, Nurse manager at the Villa and Restorative Nurse), Nicole Weis (Environmental Services, staff), Paige Miller (CNA, staff), Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents at MVCC and/or family visits with the tenants at SVAL (as conditions/precautions permit), and for assisting Activities during these past week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) for hosting “Bingo Games”, held with the tenants (with individualized visits or collectively where appropriate social distancing and the CDC Guidelines were followed) at the SVAL during the afternoon this past week.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Missing Last Letters – Movie Titles Trivia”, “Easter Candy Wordsearch”, “April Easy Does It Trivia”, “E-Z Puzzle”, “April IQ Trivia”, “Famous April Birthdays Trivia”, with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) being served throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
We welcome Richard D. and Darlene M. as new residents arriving this past week.
We send our ‘very best wishes” to Kelly McQ. who returned home this past week.
Our Sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Lucille Bormann who passed away this past week. She will be greatly missed.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Thanks to volunteers Liam & Elena Tracy and Julie Schmidt from St. Joseph’s and Sts. Peter & Paul EPIC Group for hand crafting an “Easter Egg Tree” for the residents and tenants to enjoy, with some “some colorful eggs that glow in the dark”. Nicole with her children Jennifer and Leonard Weis for their donations of bird seed, filling up the bird feeders with bird seed, and highlighting some “Bird Books” for the residents/tenants. Theresa Schwager for assisting the residents with viewing the birds at the outside birdfeeder, and by lending her “Reference Bird Book” to the residents to help them identify and describe the type of birds being viewed. Virginia Valent (staff) for her donation of various books for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church; Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us.
Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities amd events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
(Tentative)
Residents and tenants will be doing “In-House” scheduled Activities using appropriate social distancing with mask wearing, and/or individualized and/or self-directed Activities,
as able until further notice.
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
