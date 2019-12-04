Mill Valley News

Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward, Laurie Anderson, and Sharon Konrardy for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Joyce Davids for hosting and assisting with “Stamping with Joyce” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday. Thanks to Joyce for providing all the assorted stamps and needed materials for the residents and tenants.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteers Eugene “Gene” and Dianne Finzel for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the Sunporch) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Randy Rodgers for providing musical guitar entertainment for/with the residents and tenants during the evening on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
A travelogue entitled the “Pennsylvania Dutch” was presented and discussed with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. The educational travelogue presented an introduction into the cultural/ancestral history of the region, and the attending residents/tenants were encouraged to participate and/or share their personal experiences during the presentation.
“Thanksgiving Turkey Game” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Local Chatter” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Thanksgiving Turkey Game” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Father Dennis Miller (Pastor at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, IA) and volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Laura Steines, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Alice Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants and hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Laura Steines, Marilyn Kilburg, and Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Congratulations to tenants Millie H., Marie B., Geraldine N., Cliff B., Vincent S., Bev McN., Marilyn M.; and staff Alison M., Ashley S., Erin M., Paige M. for being winners of the “Thanksgiving Turkey Game” held with the residents, tenants, and staff during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to all who participated.
Happy Thanksgiving to one & All!
Safe travels, and great meals and company!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to staff Debra F.!
Thanks to the volunteers from the “Christian Circle” for meeting at the SVAL during the afternoon on Friday (11/15/2019).
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Darla Feller for her donations of assorted Christmas cards and wrapping papers with Christmas bags. Sandra Hayward for her donations of items. Anonymous for their donations of items. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
December 6, 9, 10, 11, & 12 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Dec. 6 & 10 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Dec. 6 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 and noon
Dec. 6 – Happy Hour with Chef Chad 2:00 pm.
December 8 – Coffee & Conversation 9:00 am.
Dec. 8 (Sun.) – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Dec. 9 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Dec. 9 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Dec. 9 – Japan with Gloria (TBA) 2:00 pm.
Dec. 10 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Dec. 10 – Annual Christmas Family Dinner (MVCC)
12:00 pm. and (SVAL) @ 11:30 am
Dec. 10 – Crafts with Bea 2:00 pm.
Dec. 10 – Knitting with Laura & Local Chatter 2:00 pm.
Dec. 11 – Rosary @ 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Dec. 11 – Birthday Lunch with Chef Chad 1:00 pm.
Dec. 11 – Gift of Giving – Community Center 1:00 pm.
Dec. 11 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Dec. 11 – Christmas Music with Gloria (TBA) 6:15 pm.
Dec. 12 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Dec. 12 – Manicures 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.