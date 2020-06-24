As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Thanks to Chef Chad for hosting the “Happy Hour” on Friday, serving “Virgin Bloody Mary with Appetizers and Popsicles” while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing the “Treat with Chef Chad” while visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Special Thanks to the volunteers who were involved with the “Road Scholar – the Final wrap-up Sociology Classes” regarding their final presentation via laptop and video projector, with presenter Theresa Schwager to/for/with the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday. This final presentation was completed and hosted by Jim Hollensbe (HS Social Studies, Student Council Advisor) and the Sociology Classes of/from Marquette Catholic School. This event was part of an Intergenerational Outreach Program of Marquette Catholic School and Librarian Gloria Petesch, who shared with us this final “Road Scholar final wrap-up class” presentation. Thanks to Chris Medinger (Technology Integration Specialist & Girls’ Soccer Coach), Geoffrey Kaiser (Marquette Catholic Principal & Boys’ Track) and Jessica Medinger (Preschool) for their assistance in this event. This presentation was shared on the projector from the laptop with a few residents/tenants at a time with due respect of/to the social distancing guidelines. (Compare it to a senior slide show with sociology-based views and reflections.) Many thanks are due for bringing this unique closure for these wonderful classes that we shared together, and the intergenerational friendships that were forged. “To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” – Theodore Roosevelt. Thanks again to everyone involved in making this event possible. Thanks again, to Theresa Schwager, Aaron Schwager, and John Rubel for all their assistance in Activities during the final “last minute” preparations for this event.
“Bingo” using appropriate social distancing at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living was held during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Old Fishing Hole” as a “Fun In the Sun Game” were held with the residents on Wednesday.
Other activities included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Flag day”, “Words with ‘ET’” in them Game”, “5 to 4 Phrase Game”, “National Nursing Assistants Week”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Emma Whitmore (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Kim Reeg, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the Families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
We welcome Richard W. and Milton O. as new residents arriving this past week.
We send our deepest Sympathy to the family and friends of Rosalee Schlecht who passed away this past week.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to staff Erma N., Amber O., and Paula M.!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Family of Jean H. for their fresh baked “goodies” for the staff! Shelia Hargrave (The BookWorm, Bellevue, Iowa) for the many assorted books for the residents and tenants to enjoy! Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Minear, Jill Herrig, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime), and/or Facebook, and for assisting Activities during these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
