As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), Joy Marchiando (Activity Director), or Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor) for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities or with small groups Activities are with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, mask wearing, and CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones with scheduled visits, or via phone calls and/or video chats, are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Associate Pastor David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” or “Small Group” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” or “Small Group” were held with the residents at the MVCC and the tenants at the SVAL this past week, as able.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Anita Pleiser and Janis Kilburg for hosting “Manicures” with the tenants at the SVAL and the residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff: Kayla Griebel or Mary Jo Konrardy.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce T. (tenant) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” were held with the tenants and residents during the morning on Sunday.
Thanks to Dave Herrig from LaMotte, Iowa for providing 50 ears of delicious sweet corn for the residents and tenants during their mealtime on Sunday! (P.S. Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (Universal worker staff) and the tenants for shucking the sweet corn for all to enjoy on Sunday1
Thanks to staff: Kayla Griebel or Mary Jo Konrardy for hosting “Games” held with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting the Euchre Club at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treats with Dietary” (Ice Cream Treat) was held for/with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday. This activity was followed by “Outdoors Porch” under the shade.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during the midmorning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteers Sophie Long and Maryetta Lampe for hosting bingo games with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff) and for assisting Activities.
“Community Outreach” (Bellevue Community Center) was held with the residents during afternoon on Tuesday.
Dominoes was played with the tenants at the SVAL during the late afternoon on Tuesday
“Music Box” was played on the stereo system throughout the day on Tuesday.
Thanks to Rev. David Ambrosy (Associate Pastor, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the MVCC during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteers Jr. & Laura Steines for assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers. Thanks to volunteer Ron Koos for leading/singing the worship songs during the church service. Thanks to Rev. David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other residents/tenants. Thanks to volunteer Laura Steines for distributing Communion for/to the residents/tenants during the midmorning on Wednesday with volunteer Laurie Anderson.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for hosting “Community Outreach” & “Bingo” games and assisting with available “Ice Cream Refreshments” with the residents during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to volunteer Richard H. (resident, volunteer) for his assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laurie Anderson for assisting Activities during the entire day on Wednesday.
“Reminiscing” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Pam Reedy (Administrative Assistant), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during this past week.
Thanks to staff: Kayla Griebel, and/or Mary Jo Konrardy for hosting “Games”, held with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We welcome A.S., K.P., and David P. as new residents arriving this past week.
We send our “very best wishes” to L.H. who returned home this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Gilbert Diercks & Family for their donation of delicious frosted cookies for staff. Dale Banowetz for providing (purchasing and bringing) 40 Catholic Missalettes for the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL. Judy K. Hueneke-Kremer for her donations of tomatoes for the tenants. Joe & Lisa Theisen for their donations of beautiful flower bouquets for the residents and tenants to enjoy. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.