As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Congratulations to Marie B. (tenant) a recent KMAQ Radio Bingo winner at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living this past week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad (staff) for hosting “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, (Valentine Party with goodies) that was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Congratulations to Milton O. and Betty G. crowned as the new reigning 2021 Valentine King and Queen at Mill Valley Care Center on Friday. Residents voted for Milton & Betty as their new King & Queen.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Friday.
Valentine candies were distributed to all the staff and residents and tenants along with a fresh rose and Valentine cards for the couples during the afternoon on Friday.
“Games” were available individually with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during this past weekend with staff (Universal Workers) Kayla Griebel, Mary Jo Konrardy, and Brittany Knouse.
A Valentine Day Dinner was enjoyed by the residents and tenants during noontime on Sunday.
Thanks to staff (Universal Workers) MaryJo Konrardy , Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Villa for providing a flower for the tenants on Valentine Sunday.
Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of both George Hinke and Helen Schrader who passed away on Sunday. They both will be greatly missed!
Congratulations to staff (Universal Workers) MaryJo Konrardy, Kayla Griebel, and Brittany Knouse at the SVAL for completing their “Medication Manager” course with certificate.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy (staff) for hosting “Games” held with the tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” celebrating “President’s Day” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Tuesday.
A theme for some of the planned activities of this month gives the residents/tenants an opportunity to appreciate the gem of “Using Your Senses”. The five senses include: sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch. Each week focuses on one of the senses. This third week focused on the sense of taste. “Mardi Gras Taste Party” featured a variety of colorful tasteful foods. Residents and tenants sampled and enjoyed the featured foods, Mardi Gras Music, and beverages. Tenants enjoyed “Mardi Gras” Bingo hosted by Kayla Griebel (staff) during the afternoon on Tuesday. Residents and tenants (using appropriate social distancing) were given an opportunity to exercise their sense of taste (along with their sense of smell, touch, sight, & hearing) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
We welcome David W. as a new resident arriving on Wednesday.
We send out best wishes to Clifton B. as he returns home on Wednesday.
“Treats/Prizes” was held individually visiting room-to-room with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the evening-time on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the morning and noontime on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “That’s Romantic Puzzle”, “President’s Day Trivia”, “Hanging out at Library Puzzle”, “Fat Tuesday Trivia”, “Olive Oil – A taste of Italy”, “Random Acts Of Kindness” Week, “Amazing Library Books”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat items (or “goodies”) throughout the week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, and Emma Whitmore, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Family of Ardell F. (Missy Dostal) for providing “Hot Cocoa Bombs” for the staff. Season Kutsch (staff) for bringing in food treat “goodies” for staff. Family of Helen Schrader for their donation of items. Virginia Valant (staff) for her donations of books. Sharon Kueter and Janelle Daugherty – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Carousel Corner Sugar Cookies for the staff. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers, who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents/tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us.
Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
