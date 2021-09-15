As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building is limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. On 4/22/2021 entertainers and volunteers were allowed following the CDC Guidelines and mask wearing; with updates almost daily as of 7/12/2021. Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.
Thanks to all the families of the residents and tenants for contacting staff for scheduling their visiting times with their loved ones and following the recommended guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing, when “Connecting” with their families during the weekdays and weekends.
In house Activities have resumed, and/or individualized Activities or with small groups Activities are with the residents and tenants and visits have resumed, as able, following the appropriate social distancing, staff wear masks, and following the CDC Guidelines.
Residents, tenants, and their families are encouraged to connect with loved ones with scheduled visits, or via phone calls and/or video chats, are available throughout the day.
Individualized in-room visits or monthly visits are being scheduled for the Presbyterian Church Service (with Pastor Shannon Witt) and for the Lutheran Church Service (with Pastor Paul Gammelin) have resumed. Catholic Church Services (with Pastor Dennis Miller or Associate Pastor David Ambrosy) have resumed being held weekly on Wednesday or on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics during this past week and on Sunday.
Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” or “Small Group” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” or “Small Group” were held with the residents at the MVCC and the tenants at the SVAL this past week, as able.
“Happy Hour with Dietary” was served with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
“Manicures” available with the tenants at the SVAL and the residents at the MVCC during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to both staff: Kayla Griebel and/or Mary Jo Konrardy at the SVAL during this past week and weekend for their assistance.
Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for leading the Rosary prayers at the SVAL for the Catholics on Sunday.
“Coffee & Conversation” were held with the tenants and residents during the morning on Sunday.
“Games” are available with the tenants in their own room or at the dining tables at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday through Friday.
Euchre Club was available at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Happy Labor Day to One & All! “A man is not idle because he is absorbed in thought. There is a visible labor and there is an invisible labor.” – Victor Hugo.
Special Thanks to Judy Moran (volunteer) for her assistance in the morning to noon on Tuesday.
“Outside Porch & Exercises” was available with the residents during the midmorning on Tuesday.
Bingo games were held with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday with Joy M. (staff). Thanks to both Marlyce T. and Marie B. (tenants, volunteers) with Vincent S. (tenant, volunteer bingo caller) for their assistance in Activities on Tuesday.
“Prize Box” was held with the residents during afternoon on Tuesday.
Special Thanks to Laurie Anderson (volunteer) for her assistance throughout the day of Wednesday.
Thanks to Rev. David Ambrosy (Associate Pastor, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Mass and Communion Service at the SVAL during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Marlyce T. (tenant, volunteer) for assisting with reciting the Rosary prayers. Thanks to Joy M. (staff, volunteer) for distributing Communion for/to the residents during the midmorning on Wednesday. Thanks to Rev. David Ambrosy for spending time (1:1) with other tenants.
“Bingo” games were held with “Ice Cream Refreshments” with the residents during the afternoon on Wednesday. Thanks to Richard H. (resident, volunteer) for his assistance in Activities on Wednesday.
“Music Box” with Joy M. (staff, disc jockey) was held with the residents and tenants during the evening- time on Wednesday.
“Community Outreach” to KMAQ Radio Station (Maquoketa, Iowa) for their 24/7 service and dedication to the Bellevue Community and the surrounding areas was expressed by delivering to them a Thank You note and tokens of appreciation on Wednesday.
“Lifelong Learning with Assembling a Nature Scene Picture Puzzle” was conducted with the residents during the afternoon on Thursday. Thanks to Kelly O’Donnell (Millennium Occupational Therapist staff, volunteer) for her assistance and volunteer time during this activity.
“Reminiscing and Adult Coloring” was held with the residents during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to Vincent S. (tenant, volunteer) for hosting “Dominoes” at the SVAL during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Pam Reedy (Administrative Assistant), Jill Huling (Dietary Supervisor), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Susan Eversole, Deb Fultner, Megan Meier, Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director), and other unnamed involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants, and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, etc.), i.e., “Connecting with the Families”, and/or assisting family visits with the residents (at MVCC) and/or the tenants (at SVAL), and for assisting Activities during this past week.
“Games” available with the tenants at the SVAL during this past week.
Individualized “Games of Choice” were available for the residents/tenants Monday – Thursday.
We send “Happy Birthday Wishes” to residents: Betty G., Allen K., and Marilyn M.; and staff Eldora B. celebrating this past week!
Thanks to the Betty G. & Family, Allen K. and Family, and Marilyn M. and Family for sharing their birthday cakes with all the residents, tenants, and staff this past week!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Vincent S. (tenant) for his gift of fresh apples for the tenants. Kate Brooks for her donation of items. Thanks to all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
