Thanks to volunteers Sandra Hayward and Janis Kilburg, for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and for the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noon time on Friday.
Thanks always to Sandra & Robert Hayward for their assistance in Activities.
“Fall Leaves – Artwork & Poetry” was held on the outside porch during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Sandy Mueller for hosting Bingo games during the afternoon on Saturday with Theresa.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Janis Kilburg for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (cable and at the NW Lounge) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the residents during the evening time on Sunday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting Euchre Club held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Alice Kilburg and Lloyd Kilburg for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
“Fall Leaves – Sculpturing” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
“Book Club” was available at the SVAL during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Pastor Dennis Miller (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary, Mass, and Communion Service, and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Maryetta & Larry Lampe, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Laura & Steines, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog and parrots for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to the volunteers of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (Springbrook, IA) and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (Bellevue, IA): Carol Keil, JoAnn Jess, Mary Kubik, Carol Gerlach, Jo Fifield, Laura McCool, Pat Ries, Lucille Usher, and Lou Ann Scheckel for their hand sewn, crocheted, or knitted “Prayer Shawls” (blessed by Pastor Dennis) for the Catholic residents and tenants during the mid-morning after the Catholic Communion Service on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Jason & Carrie Rowan for sharing a very obedient and friendly female dog named Ally with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Wednesday. (Ally is the “Therapy Dog” from Carson’s Celebration of Life Center.
Thanks to volunteers Janis Kilburg, Judy Kilburg, and Lorraine Ruff, with Joyce Till for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Rosary Society” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” were held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Euchre Club was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past last week to staff: Madilyn M. and Alecia K.!
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Mary Paul for her donations of assorted crocheted items for the craft sale (Oct. 19, 2019). Sandra Hayward for her assistance this week in Activities and for her donation of items for the craft & bake sale (Oct. 19.2019). Anonymous for donations of assorted calendars and assorted cards. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
Highlights
Oct. 11, 14, 15, 16, & 17 – Exercises @ 9:00 am.
Oct. 11 & 15 – Men’s Club with Kenny @ 9:30 am.
Oct. 11 – Music with Ray & Doris @ 11:00 am. (SVAL) & 12:00 pm. (MVCC)
Oct. 11 – Community Outreach - Library @ 2:00 pm.
Oct. 12 – Bingo – American Legion Auxiliary Ladies @ 2:00 pm.
Oct. 13 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) @ 9:00 am.
Oct. 14 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark (SVAL) @ 1:30 pm.
Oct. 14 – Popcorn with Chef Chad & Food Memories @ 2:00 pm.
Oct. 15 – Kenny’s Visits (MVCC & SVAL) @ 9:30 – 11:00 am.
Oct. 15 – Crafts with Bea (SVAL) @ 1:30 pm.
Oct. 15 – Knitting with Laura & Crocheting & Memories @ 2:00 pm.
Oct. 15 – Music with Nancy Hooton @ 6:15 pm.
Oct. 16 – Rosary @ 9:30 am., & Catholic Service @ 10:00 am.
Oct. 16 – Bingo with the Rosary Society @ 2:00 pm.
Oct. 17 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl (MVCC) @ 9:30 am.
Oct. 17 – Lutheran Service @ 2:00 pm.
Oct. 17 – Manicures @ 2:30 pm.
*October 19 – Annual Craft & Bake Sale at Mill Valley Care Center @ 8 am. - 2:00 pm.
(Donations of crafts and baked goods are greatly appreciated.)
(Proceeds go to fund Activities for the residents and tenants.)
(Please mark all goods prior to bringing.)
* (All Activities/Events/Times are subject to change without notice.)
To check our schedule, visit us, or call 563-872-5521,
or visit: www.MillValleyCareCenter.com
Upcoming Events:
Oct. 11, 14, 15, 16, & 17 – Exercises 9:00 am.
Oct. 11 & 15 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Oct. 11 – Music with Ray & Doris 11:00 and noon
Oct. 11 – Community Outreach - Library 2:00 pm.
Oct. 12 – Bingo – Legion Auxiliary Ladies 2:00 pm.
Oct. 13 (Sun.) – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9 am.
Oct. 14 – Bingo with Marlene & Mark (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Oct. 14 – Popcorn with Chef Chad 2:00 pm.
Oct. 15 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 – 11 am.
Oct. 15 – Crafts with Bea (SVAL) 1:30 pm.
Oct. 15 – Knitting with Laura & Memories 2:00 pm.
Oct. 15 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm.
Oct. 16 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10:00 am.
Oct. 16 – Bingo with the Rosary Society 2:00 pm.
Oct. 17 – Artwork with Dave, Sue & Earl 9:30 am.
Oct. 17 – Lutheran Service 2:00 pm.
Oct. 17 – Manicures 2:30 pm.
*October 19 – Annual Craft & Bake Sale at Mill Valley Care Center from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donations of crafts and baked goods are greatly appreciated. Proceeds go to fund Activities for the residents and tenants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.