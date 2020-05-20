As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Thanks to Chef Chad for providing the “Happy Hour” while visiting “room to room” with Joy during the afternoon on Friday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families” and music during the evening on Friday.
Mother’s Day started off with special meals for our residents and tenants. Residents, tenants, and their families were able to connect together via cards, phones, iphones, Facetime assisted by the staff throughout the week. Flowers, cupcakes, and balloons were delivered. It has been said that the most precious jewels you will ever have around your neck are the arms of your children. “Happy Mother’s Day” to all of our Mothers.
Skilled Nursing Care Week (previously called Nursing Home Week) (May 10-16) featured the theme of “Sharing Our Wisdom”. It provided us an opportunity to honor/recognize our nurses with Thank-You cards and gifts (Tokens of Appreciation) during this past week. Residents and tenants were encouraged to Share-a-Laugh/Memory/Story with us, in accord with the Sharing-Our-Wisdom theme. Other activities included: “Happy Hour with Chef Chad”, “Connecting with the Families”, and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars/cones/sundaes, root beer floats, and other “goodies” throughout the week.
Individualized in room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
A Celebration of an Anonymous Couple celebrating their 67th Wedding Anniversary (and still going strong) with a special cake and dinner was held in their honor on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Individualized in room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer/staff assisting with Activities and with “Connecting with the Families”: Amy Neblung-Roth (Administrative Assistant), April Minear (RN, Nurse Manager at SVAL), Theresa Schwager (Environmental Services Supervisor), Anonymous staff (with Ryan Erickson, RN) and Joy Marchiando (Recreation Program Director) these past weeks.
“Popsicles/Beverages” were served to the residents and tenants during this past week.
Thanks to the Therapy ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “Hallway Bingo” and Joy during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to the Therapy ladies: Kelly O’Donnell (Occupational Therapy), Missy Wilson (Physical Therapy), and Allie Limke (Speech Therapy) for assisting Activities with “Hallway Tennis/Balloon Toss” and Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
National Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2020) was celebrated by giving Thank-You notes and gifts (Tokens of Appreciation – candies, decorated hand towels, meal, and flowers, etc.) to our devoted staff nurses throughout this past week.
Individualized Games of Choice were available for the residents and tenants during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to staff: Stacy A., Jill H., and Anna Z.!
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Thanks to Emma Whitmore (staff), Kayla Griebel (staff) and Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Nicole Weis, Deb Fultner, Diane Dempewolf, Susan Eversole, Kim Ernst, Paige Miller, Erin Mohr, and other Anonymous staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
We send our congratulations to our employee high school seniors: Madison Budde, Ian O’Donnell, and Jadyn Bartels (Bellevue Community High School); and Delaney Bormann and Kierra Messerich (Eastern Valley Community High School).
We salute all healthcare Nurses with a “Happy Nurses Week” for each and every day that they step forward embracing new technologies, resolving emerging issues, and accepting ever-changing roles in their profession. This is done in honor of their caring attitude, compassion, kindness, integrity, teamwork, and commitment to excellence. We celebrate our nurses and thank them for the quality work they provide all year round. Thank you again, and to all who are involved in healthcare.
We welcome Ardell F. as a new resident arriving this past week.
Happy Birthday to RS who celebrated her birthday this week. Thanks to RS & Family for sharing her birthday goody with us!
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome: Hospice of Jackson County for providing a basket full of assorted fruit for the staff in honor of “Skilled Nursing Care Week”. Theresa Weber for providing “Mary Kay Lotion” for the staff in honor of “Skilled Nursing Care Week”. An Anonymous youth for providing beautiful live plants for Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. Virginia Valant for providing assorted books. Marilyn & Dale Meiers for providing 12+ dozens of assorted boxes of Cookies for the staff. Staff: Amy Neblung-Roth, Theresa Schwager (with Ryan Erickson), April Minear, Jill Herrig, and other involved staff for their assistance in connecting the residents, tenants and families together via phone calls, video-chats (Apple FaceTime), and/or Facebook, and for assisting Activities these past weeks. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
We also send out a note to our precious volunteers regarding National Volunteer Week (April 19-25, 2020). Due to the coronavirus (COVID-9, Wuhan China virus) outbreak pandemic, the Annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later time. This notice has been posted on our Facebook page. This is a heartfelt note of appreciation and recognition for their/your positive, considerate, dedicated service to Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa Assisted Living. So, until we are able to get together, please keep safe, healthy and May His Grace be with you.
