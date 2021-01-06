As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Individualized in-room “Exercises” were held with the residents this past week.
Individualized in-room “Manicures” were held for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past week.
Thanks to everyone assisting with the residents and tenants Christmas Star Program, “Bellevue Helping Hands”, staff and the “Bellevue & Maquoketa Areas”. Thanks to our “Santa’s Helpers” staff: Theresa Schwager, Joy Marchiando, Allie Lemke, & Nicole Weis for (labeling, marking items, and organizing), singing Christmas songs while delivering the packages to the residents and tenants on Thursday afternoon.
“Merry Christmas to All!” (For “Good news from heaven the angels bring, glad tidings to the earth they sing: To us this day a child is given, to crown us with the joy of heaven.” – Martin Luther.)
“Christmas Dinner” was served for the residents and tenants during the noon-time on Friday.
“Building A Gingerbread House” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) this past weekend with Mary Jo Konrardy (staff).
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Chef Chad Myers (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music” being played on his stereo system during the evening time on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Something Homemade – Easy Cracker Cookies” was available individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Tuesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities during Wednesday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” for/with the residents during the noontime on Thursday.
“New Year’s Eve with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents/tenants (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with during the afternoon on Thursday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “The Nutcracker Wordsearch & The Nutcracker Suite Crossword”, “Searching for December Trivia”, “Fun with Idioms Wordsearch”, “Classic Toys Puzzle”, “New Year’s Eve Crossword”, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager for assisting Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, Allie Lemke, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
“Happy Birthday” to Raymond H. (resident) and Judith M. (staff) celebrating this past week!
Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Catherine James who passed away this week. She will be greatly missed!
We welcome Bernice B. as a new resident arriving on this past week.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Family of Catherine James for their donation of items. David Eischeid for providing Assorted boxes of Chocolates and mints for the staff. Tina Stecklein (staff) for providing 64 “Jersey Mike’s” Sub-sandwiches for the staff. “The Bellevue Iowa Rocks” – Karen Jess, Mickala Jess, Lori Portz, & Raquel for the assorted painted rocks gifted to the residents and tenants this past Christmas week. Christmas Activity participation for the residents and tenants listed in no particular order: Mary List, Kelsey Medinger, Ashley Stroyan, Virginia Valant, Diane Dempewolf, Nicole Weis, Paige Miller, Teresa Davis, Theresa Samuel, James Harkness (Adm.), Anonymous, Theresa Schwager, and Joy Marchiando. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue) for the Christmas video for the Presbyterian residents and tenants. “Helping Hands” [Paulette Wagner, Grace Griffin, Emily Medinger, Mark (video of the lights) and Denise Forney (songs)] for providing some Christmas videos via the Bellevue Cable Channel. “Helping Hands” for providing assorted handmade Christmas cards for the residents and tenants this past week.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing items for the residents and tenants. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church – Helping Hands – (friends) for providing Christmas items for the residents and tenants. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Holly Feuling, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
