As of Wednesday (3/11/2020), regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Precautions, we are not allowing any visitors into the facility until further notice. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7: Saving Lives, Protecting People Guidelines) Precautions. Activities have been cancelled until further notice, by order of the Director of Nursing, Administrator, Medical Doctor, and the CDC.
We understand and know how difficult this is, but please remember, that we are doing our best to protect the health and well-being of our residents and tenants, your loved ones. We will keep you posted of any further changes. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions. We appreciate your cooperation with this. Thank You! In-house Individualized Activities with the residents and tenants resume, as able. We want to thank all our dedicated staff for caring for all the residents and tenants. And, we want to thank all our dedicated volunteers, our community, our schools, and area churches, who were planning to visit and assist with Activities this past week. We look forward to seeing you all again in the future, as God May Bless.
Residents, tenants, and their families were/are encouraged to connect with their loved ones via phone calls and/or video chats that are available all day.
Individualized in-room daily Catholic Services & Rosary prayers were held on the local cable Channel-32 for the Catholics this past week and on Sunday.
Individualized in-room Lutheran Service on local cable Channel-26 was held for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to the Dietary Department staff for hosting the “Happy Hour” for the residents/tenants, serving “Mock-cocktails – Simple Sangrias” (featuring apricot nectar, 7-up, orange, cranberry & apple juice, and lime with rosemary) while visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Friday.
“Bingo Prizes” was held with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) by individually visiting “room to room” during the afternoon on Saturday. Thanks to Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Worker) for assisting Activities.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Connecting with the families”, “Music” and “Piano Music Box” during the mid-morning with the residents on Saturday.
“Treat with Chef Chad” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
“Music Box” was played for the residents and tenants during the noontime on Tuesday.
“Card Games” were available with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Alzheimer’s Awareness – Purple Cupcakes” was held by individually visiting “room to room” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Theresa Schwager (staff) for assisting Activities with “Music Box” and “Piano Music Box” during the noontime with the residents on Wednesday.
“Turkey Bingo Game Treats/Prizes” was held individually with the residents (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) with Joy during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Thanks to MaryJo Konrardy and Kayla Griebel (staff, Universal Workers, volunteers) for hosting “Bingo Games” with the tenants at the SVAL (using appropriate social distancing and following the CDC Guidelines) during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Other fun activities with/for the residents included: “Daily Chronicle”, “Tom Turkey Takes A ‘Rib’-ing Trivia”, “Celebrating Thanksgiving Crossword”, “Thanksgiving Riddle Jumble”, “Thanksgiving Dinner Search & Solve”, Ice Cream Bars, Gatorade Refreshments, “Connecting with the Families” and “Music”; and the residents and tenants were treated with ice cream bars, lemonade, cookies, popsicles, and other food treat “goodies” throughout the week.
Thanks to Mary Jo Konrardy (staff) and Kayla Griebel (staff) at the SVAL for their assistance in Activities this past week.
Thanks to staff/volunteers: Theresa Schwager, Amy Neblung-Roth, Chef Chad Myers, Nicole Weis, and other unnamed staff for their assistance in Activities this past week.
“Happy Thanksgiving Day to One & All!” “Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. Thankfulness is the natural impulse to express that feeling. Thanksgiving is the following of that impulse.” – Henry Van Dyke; and May God Bless.
Thanks to all the volunteers for being awesome. Bellevue Elementary School First Grade Students – Helping Hands – for providing Homemade Thanksgiving Cards for the residents and tenants. Anonymous for their donation of assorted books and greeting cards. Pastor Shannon Witt (Presbyterian Church, Bellevue, Iowa) with Presbyterian volunteers, Holly Feuling, Holly Gemmell, Kim Moore, and other unnamed volunteers who were kind enough to send out cards with return addresses to our residents / tenants, and thereby becoming instant “Pen-Pals” with us. To all the involved staff for their assistance in Activities this past week. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the “individualized” activities/events during this past week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.