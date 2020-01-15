“Exercises” was available with the residents during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteers Laurie Anderson and Janis Kilburg for hosting Manicures for the residents at Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and the tenants at Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) during the morning on Friday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenny Kilburg for hosting Men’s Club with the men on Friday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment for/with the residents at MVCC and tenants at SVAL during the noontime on Friday.
Thanks to Chef Chad and the Dietary staff for hosting/providing “Happy Hour with Chef Chad” for/with the residents/tenants during the afternoon on Friday.
Coffee & Conversation with the tenants were held during the morning on Sunday.
Movie & Popcorn were enjoyed by the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Marlyce Tebbe for leading the Rosary prayers for the Catholics on Sunday.
Thanks to volunteer Karen Osar for hosting the Lutheran Service (via cable and at the Fireplace) for the Lutherans on Sunday.
Thanks to the Mennonite Choir (volunteers) for their visit and singing in the Front Dining area for the residents/tenants during the evening on Sunday. Thanks always to volunteers Sandra and Robert Hayward for being the host and assisting this event. Thanks to Dietary for their assistance during this event.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday.
Tenant Council Meeting was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Monday
Thanks to volunteer Jr. Steines for hosting “Euchre Club” with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to volunteers Marlene and Mark Cloos for hosting bingo games for/with the tenants at the SVAL during the afternoon on Monday.
Resident Council Meeting was held with the residents during the afternoon on Monday.
Thanks to Ray & Doris Theisen for providing musical entertainment (music & memories) for/with the tenants and residents during the evening time on Monday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the mid-morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Kenneth Kilburg for hosting “Kenny’s Visits”, visiting the residents/tenants at MVCC/SVAL during the morning on Tuesday.
Thanks to volunteer Laura McCool for hosting and making available “Knitting with Laura” & “Crocheting” and sharing “Reminiscing” (fond memories) with the residents and tenants at MVCC during the afternoon on Tuesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Deacon Robert Wood (St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa) for hosting the Catholic Rosary and Communion Service; and to volunteers: Ron Koos, Dula Tebbe, Kenny Kilburg, Lloyd Kilburg, Laura & Jr. Steines, Marilyn & Merle Kilburg, Judy Moran, and Dale Banowetz for assisting the Catholic residents/tenants during the morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteer Terry Mertens for hosting “Pet Therapy”, sharing her pet dog (a Black Lab named “Dan” from Danville, Iowa) and parrots (Chloe & Chili Pepper) (Alexandria Parrots) for/with the residents and tenants during the mid-morning on Wednesday.
Thanks to volunteers Diane Dempewolf, Jennifer Murphy, Arlene Keil, Joy Hueneke, and Joyce Till with Sandra Kempter and Kevin Kempter for hosting and assisting “Bingo games with the Lutherans” during the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Exercises” was held with the residents during the morning on Thursday.
Special thanks to volunteers Dave Eischeid and Sue & Earl Sawvel for hosting “Artwork with Dave, Sue and Earl” during the morning on Thursday and helping our resident/tenant students unlock their art talents. Thanks again to Dave, Sue and Earl for sharing their talents, instruction, and quality time with us. Thanks also to the Bellevue Arts Council for sponsoring this Painting Class.
“Euchre Club” was available with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
“Manicures” was held with the residents and tenants during the afternoon on Thursday.
Thanks to volunteer Gloria Petesch for hosting the Villa Choir (with singing and piano music entertainment) with the tenants at SVAL and a “Sing-Along” (with singing and piano music entertainment) with the residents at MVCC during the evening-time on Thursday. Thanks again, Gloria.
Happy Birthday Greetings this past week to residents Benita D. and Isabelle B.! We thank Benita D. & Family for sharing her birthday cake with us! We thank Isabelle B. & Family for sharing her birthday homemade cherry pies and cream puffs with us!
Games of Choice were available for the tenants at SVAL during the afternoon, Monday – Thursday.
Thanks to the volunteers for being awesome: Phyllis Reistroffer for her donation to Activities. Dula Tebbe for her donation of some year 2020 calendars. Bellevue State Bank for their donation of year 2020 calendars. Thanks to all for their assistance and support with all the activities/events during this past week.
Upcoming Events:
2020 January 17, 20, 21, 22, & 23 – Exercises 9 am.
Jan. 17 & 21 – Men’s Club with Kenny 9:30 am.
Jan. 17 – Music with Ray & Doris 11 & noon
Jan. 17 – Stamping with Joyce Davids 2:00 pm.
Jan. 18 – Bingo – with Theresa 2:00 pm.
Jan. 19 – Coffee & Conversation (SVAL) 9:00 am.
Jan. 20 – Music with Scott 10:00 am.
Jan. 20 – Euchre Club 1:30 pm.
Jan. 20 – Bingo w/Marlene and Mark Cloos 1:30 pm.
Jan. 20 – Trivia – BIG MAC 2:00 pm. – 2:00 pm.
Jan. 20 – Music with Ray & Doris 6:15 pm.
Jan. 21 – Kenny’s Visits 9:30 am. – 11:00 am.
Jan. 21 – Knitting with Laura & Reminiscing 2 pm.
Jan. 21 – Music with Nancy Hooton 6:15 pm
Jan. 22 – Rosary 9:30 am., & Catholic Service 10 am.
Jan. 22 – Bingo with the Lutherans 2:00 pm.
Jan. 22 – Villa Choir with Gloria (SVAL) 5:45 pm.
and Easy Listening Music with Gloria 6:15 pm
Jan. 23 – Presbyterian Service 2:00 pm.
Jan. 23 – Manicures 2:30 pm
Jan. 23 – Martial Arts with Master Springer 3:20 pm
